Cubs' Offensive Explosion: 5 Homers, 9 Runs! PCA's 2 HRs Lead the Way (2026)

The Cubs' offense was on fire Wednesday night, slugging five home runs against the Orioles, with Pete Crow-Armstrong leading the way. While the pitching was shaky, the Cubs' lineup put on a show, showcasing their potential and fun-to-watch style of play.

Crow-Armstrong, the star of the game, hit his 20th and 21st home runs of the season, raising his wRC+ to 155 and his WAR to 5.8, just 0.3 behind Shohei Ohtani for the league lead. This performance puts him on track for another 30/30 campaign, a feat that's always enjoyable to witness.

Michael Conforto and Carson Kelly also contributed, going back-to-back in the fifth inning, tying the game with their eighth and fifth home runs of the season, respectively. Seiya Suzuki joined the party in the seventh, sending a three-run home run 401 feet into deep left field, a much-needed hit after a slump.

However, the bullpen had to make the game more interesting, with Drew Pomeranz and Caleb Thielbar each giving up two runs. Jacob Webb shut things down in the ninth to earn his fourth save of the season, a testament to the team's resilience.

In my opinion, the Cubs' offense is a force to be reckoned with, and their ability to put on a show is a refreshing change from the typical 2026 Cubs fashion. The team's performance raises a deeper question: can they maintain this level of play and make a serious run at the playoffs?

One thing that immediately stands out is the team's ability to bounce back from setbacks, a quality that's essential in the competitive world of baseball. The Cubs' performance against the Orioles is a reminder that a strong offense can make up for shaky pitching, and it's a strategy that could pay off in the long run.

What many people don't realize is the impact of individual players like Crow-Armstrong, who is on his way to becoming a star. His 30/30 campaign and All-Star game selection are a testament to his talent and hard work, and it's a trend that could see him become a cornerstone of the team's future success.