Cubs Fans: Don't Overreact to Shota Imanaga's Rough Spring Start (2026)

Should Cubs fans be hitting the panic button after Shota Imanaga's shaky second spring start? It’s a question that’s sparking debate among fans and analysts alike. In Goodyear, Arizona, Cubs manager Craig Counsell is taking a measured approach, refusing to jump to conclusions despite Imanaga’s recent struggles on the mound. But here’s where it gets controversial: while some see this as a minor setback, others worry it could be a sign of deeper issues. Let’s break it down.

On Monday, Counsell addressed Imanaga’s outing, noting that the first home run allowed was a well-executed pitch that the batter simply connected with. However, he pointed to sequencing—a shared responsibility between pitcher and catcher—as a potential culprit for the next two homers. And this is the part most people miss: despite the rough performance, Imanaga’s velocity remained a bright spot, clocking in at 92.7 mph, nearly 1 mph above his 2025 average, with a high of 94 mph. Counsell emphasized, ‘The velocity was good again, which is really encouraging. We’re moving in the right direction.’

Imanaga surrendered three solo homers in 2 ⅔ innings against the White Sox, pushing his pitch count to 47. Through interpreter Edwin Stanberry, he shared his focus on sustained velocity, explaining, ‘It’s not about throwing 94 mph in the first inning. It’s about maintaining that velocity in high-pressure situations late in the game.’ Each homer came on a different pitch: a high fastball to Edgar Quero, a splitter to Austin Hayes, and a belt-high sinker to Lenyn Sosa. Imanaga admitted, ‘Results matter, and [Sunday] wasn’t up to my standards.’

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Here’s a bold interpretation: Could Imanaga’s experimentation with PitchCom be a double-edged sword? While the device allows two-way communication with the catcher, potentially saving time under the pitch clock, it’s still a work in progress. Counsell clarified, ‘We’re not game-planning like it’s the regular season. Shota’s using PitchCom to buy himself more time on the mound, but we’re still figuring out its impact.’ This raises a thought-provoking question: Is technology helping or hindering pitchers in high-stakes moments?

Shifting gears, Kevin Alcántara made his spring outfield debut on Monday, a milestone delayed by his recovery from offseason hernia surgery. After easing in as a designated hitter on Saturday, Alcántara impressed Counsell with his swing adjustments. ‘He’s hitting the ball harder than almost anyone in batting practice,’ Counsell noted. On Monday, Alcántara recorded his first spring hit—a single to left field—and drew a walk in four plate appearances.

So, what’s the takeaway? Imanaga’s velocity is promising, but his command and sequencing need refinement. Alcántara’s return adds depth to the roster, but how will these developments play out in the regular season? Here’s a question for you: Are Imanaga’s spring struggles a cause for concern, or just part of the adjustment process? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this debate is far from over.