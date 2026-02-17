Cuba's Vigilance: Navigating US-Cuba Relations Post-Venezuela Attack (2026)

The Monroe Doctrine Returns: Cuba Watches as the U.S. Rattles Its Sabers

The echoes of history are deafening in Cuba. After the dramatic capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces, the island nation finds itself once again in the crosshairs of a doctrine that has shaped its destiny for nearly two centuries: the Monroe Doctrine. This controversial policy, declaring the Western Hemisphere as the United States' exclusive sphere of influence, has been dusted off and brandished by President Trump, sending shivers down Cuban spines. But here's where it gets controversial: is this a legitimate exercise of regional security, or a dangerous throwback to imperialist ambitions?

A Ghostly Reminder in Playa Girón

In the sleepy town of Playa Girón, nestled on the Bay of Pigs, the past is ever-present. Turquoise waters and low-slung houses belie the town's significance as the site of a failed 1961 U.S.-backed invasion aimed at toppling a young Fidel Castro. The Girón Museum, a testament to Cuban resilience, houses the tanks and artillery used to repel the assault. Dulce María Limonta del Pozo, the museum's director, points to these relics, stating, "The plan was to establish a beachhead and form a transitional government." This failed invasion, she argues, marked a turning point, proving that even a superpower could be defeated. "It showed the people we should not fear an empire," she declares.

A Doctrine with Deep Roots

Cuba, more than most, understands the weight of the Monroe Doctrine. From the Louisiana Purchase in 1803 to the present day, the U.S. has systematically pushed European powers out of the hemisphere. Alejandro García del Toro, who handles bilateral relations with the U.S., bluntly states, "Expansionism is in their veins. We are talking about historical ideas and strategies designed more than 200 years ago." Trump's recent revival of the doctrine, coupled with his prediction of Cuba's imminent collapse, only reinforces this perception.

Trump's Bold Proclamation and Rubio's Warning

President Trump, aboard Air Force One, openly speculated about the Cuban government's downfall, citing its dependence on Venezuelan oil. While dismissing direct military intervention, his words carry a chilling weight. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a staunch Cuba critic, issued a veiled threat: "If I lived in Havana, and I was in the government, I'd be concerned." And this is the part most people miss: the deep historical and economic ties between Venezuela and Cuba. Venezuela's subsidized oil has been a lifeline for Cuba, and the recent loss of 32 Cuban nationals protecting Maduro has only deepened the island's sense of vulnerability.

Imperial Nostalgia or Strategic Calculation?

Raul Rodríguez, a researcher at the Center for Hemispheric and U.S. Studies, sees Trump's actions as fueled by "imperial nostalgia." He argues that the Caribbean, once the next frontier after westward expansion, remains a strategic target. While Maduro's removal aligns with U.S. interests, Rodríguez believes the ultimate prize is Cuba, a nation that has defied American intervention since 1959. "They've tried everything with Cuba," he says, suggesting that the hope in Washington is that Venezuela's collapse will cripple Cuba economically, triggering unrest and regime change.

A Daily Struggle for Survival

The impact of these geopolitical maneuvers is felt acutely on the streets of Playa Girón. Fabiana Hernández Ortega, whose father was detained during the Bay of Pigs invasion, waits for a milk delivery, a basic necessity now increasingly scarce. U.S. sanctions and economic mismanagement have forced the Cuban government into impossible choices: food or medicine, electricity or imports. "Right now, we are fighting for our lives," Hernández says, her voice laced with both resilience and fatigue. "We live day to day." Yet, she shrugs, a gesture emblematic of Cuban stoicism, "These are the cards we were dealt, so, we keep going. What else can we do?"

A Question for the Ages

As the milk truck finally arrives, offering a fleeting moment of relief, the question lingers: is the Monroe Doctrine a relic of a bygone era, or a dangerous blueprint for the future? Does the U.S. have a right to police its hemisphere, or is this a form of neo-colonialism? The answers, like the turquoise waters of Playa Girón, remain murky, inviting debate and demanding reflection. What do you think? Is the Monroe Doctrine a necessary tool for regional stability, or a dangerous precedent for intervention?