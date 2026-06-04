A silent epidemic is ravaging Cuba, pushing its healthcare system to the brink of collapse, while the world watches with growing concern. But here's where it gets controversial: the Cuban government stands accused of a cover-up, leaving its citizens—and the international community—in the dark about the true scale of the crisis. Could this be a deliberate attempt to hide the severity of the situation, or is it a matter of overwhelmed resources? You decide.

Since late 2023, a mysterious illness has swept across the island, leaving Cubans grappling with symptoms like high fevers, red spots, peeling skin, swollen joints, vomiting, and diarrhea. Yet, despite these alarming signs, the exact nature of the disease remains unclear. Dubbed simply as “the virus,” reports suggest that up to one-third of Cuba’s population may have been infected. The British Medical Journal has described this surge as the country’s most severe health crisis in recent decades, yet official numbers tell a different story.

As of December 17, Cuba reported only 52 deaths, mostly children, and over 38,000 suspected cases. But many Cubans, including prominent human rights activist Manuel Cuesta Morúa, insist the true figures are far higher. Morúa claims the government has been hiding the real death toll by issuing certificates that attribute deaths to ‘natural causes’ rather than the virus. And this is the part most people miss: a nurse in Matanzas, who later lost her job for speaking out, raised the alarm about an unusually high number of deaths—a warning that went largely ignored.

The international community has taken notice. In December, Spain warned its citizens to avoid Cuba due to a “serious epidemic,” and this week, Canada announced mandatory health screenings and quarantines for travelers returning from the island. Even the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has called for urgent action to prevent further spread. But why has Cuba been so slow to respond?

The disease is believed to be a combined arbovirus—a complex condition where individuals are infected with multiple viruses simultaneously, making diagnosis and treatment incredibly challenging. Experts suspect a mix of dengue, Oropouche, Chikungunya, and respiratory viruses like H1N1 influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and even Covid-19. Dengue, for instance, causes severe fever, headaches, and rashes, while Chikungunya leads to debilitating joint pain that can last for years. Cuban officials, however, insist these are common illnesses on the island, dismissing claims of a cover-up. Public Health Minister José Ángel Portal Miranda stated bluntly, “No one can hide an epidemic or the dead.”

But is this the full story? Chikungunya, once rare in Cuba, has become alarmingly common, even in tourist hotspots like Havana. The Florida Department of Health has confirmed 149 cases among travelers returning from Cuba. Meanwhile, the island’s healthcare system is in freefall. Over 70,000 healthcare workers have quit, and more than 30,000 doctors have emigrated in the past three years. Hospitals are overcrowded, and essential services are collapsing—chronic power outages, food and medicine shortages, and failing sanitation systems have created a perfect storm for disease spread.

Here’s where it gets even more troubling: In November 2025, Hurricane Melissa—one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the Caribbean—slammed into Cuba, causing widespread flooding. Overflowing bins, stalled water treatment, and mosquito-friendly conditions accelerated infections. With daily blackouts and scarce insecticides, fumigation efforts have been nearly impossible. As one nurse from Matanzas told El Pais, “It is not a lie to say that we are dying.”

Michael Lima, director of the NGO Democratic Spaces, argues that this crisis is not an isolated incident but a symptom of deeper, long-standing issues in Cuba. “The country is facing a profound collapse of essential services,” he said. “This crisis is not accidental.” Chronic failures in infrastructure, social distress, and a lack of transparency have created a dangerous environment, particularly during a public health emergency.

So, what’s next for Cuba? As Donald Trump warned, the island may be “ready to fall” without intervention. But is military action the answer, or does Cuba need a different kind of support? And what responsibility does the international community have to step in? We want to hear from you. Do you think the Cuban government is deliberately hiding the truth, or are they simply overwhelmed? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let’s keep this critical conversation going.