Cuba's Historic Freeze: A Record-Breaking Cold Outbreak (2026)

Cuba's First-Ever Freeze: A Record-Breaking Cold Snap

The same cold outbreak that brought record-breaking temperatures to Florida and the Southeast earlier this week also impacted Cuba, the Bahamas, and Central America. Cuba experienced its first-ever freeze, with the Indio Hatuey weather station in Perico reporting a low of 32 degrees, a new national record. This follows a previous record of 33 degrees set in Bainoa in 1996.

The cold snap affected four other Cuban weather stations, with temperatures dropping to 37, 44, and 57 degrees. Six additional stations tied or set new February records. The cold didn't stop at Cuba; it also impacted other regions.

In Guatemala, Flores tied its all-time record low of 48 degrees, while a mountain station in El Salvador recorded its February record of 38 degrees. Belize experienced its coldest night since 1968, with temperatures dropping to 42 degrees. These cold fronts are not uncommon, as they often travel from the Gulf into the western Caribbean Sea, reaching as far south as Cuba and other nearby regions.

Last Saturday, Cuba experienced its eighth cold front of the season, accompanied by strong winds that caused flooding in Havana. This extreme weather event highlights the diverse and sometimes unpredictable nature of global climate patterns.