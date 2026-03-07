Cuba is on the brink of collapse, and this time it’s not just rhetoric—it’s reality. No fuel, no tourists, no cash. The island nation is facing its most severe crisis in decades, and the world is watching with bated breath. But here’s where it gets controversial: while the U.S. tightens its grip, allies are questioning Washington’s strategy, and Cubans are left to grapple with the devastating consequences.

In the lush, diplomatic enclave of Siboney in Havana, frustration is simmering. Ambassadors from nations historically aligned with the U.S. are openly criticizing Washington’s aggressive push to topple Cuba’s 67-year-old communist government. Simultaneously, they’re quietly drafting plans to scale back their own missions, preparing for the worst. The irony isn’t lost on anyone—the very allies expected to support U.S. efforts are now questioning its approach. And this is the part most people miss: the lack of a clear post-regime-change plan. As one diplomat bluntly put it, ‘There’s talk of human rights and change, but little discussion about what comes next.’

Cuba’s economy has been in freefall for four years, exacerbated by hyperinflation and the exodus of nearly 20% of its population. The U.S., emboldened by its recent military success against Venezuela, sees this as the perfect moment to act. But is starving the island of oil and resources the answer? The Guardian spoke with over five high-ranking officials from various countries, all echoing the same concern: the U.S. charge d’affaires, Mike Hammer, has offered no detailed roadmap beyond economic strangulation. ‘It’s a high-stakes gamble,’ one official remarked, ‘and the Cuban people are the ones paying the price.’

Rumors of high-level talks in Mexico between Cuban officials—led by Gen. Alejandro Castro Espín, son of former President Raúl Castro—and U.S. representatives have sparked hope for a diplomatic solution. Yet, progress remains elusive. Instead, diplomats in Havana are bracing for a grim alternative: a nation pushed to the edge until its people take to the streets, paving the way for U.S. intervention. ‘We’re trying to stay calm,’ admitted one ambassador, while another quipped, ‘Embassies are built on planning for the unexpected—hopefully before it becomes inevitable.’

The situation is dire, and it’s worsening by the day. The lack of fuel is crippling the UN World Food Programme’s efforts to alleviate the suffering caused by Hurricane Melissa last year. Étienne Labande, the WFP’s country director, warned, ‘We’re already seeing shortages of fresh produce in cities.’ Diplomats fear the worst, predicting extreme hardship within weeks. ‘Rural areas might manage,’ one said, ‘but urban populations are at grave risk.’

At the heart of this crisis is an executive order signed by Donald Trump in January, imposing tariffs on any nation supplying oil to Cuba. Despite fierce backlash from allies like China and Russia, the move has been effective—even Mexico, Cuba’s largest oil supplier last year, has halted shipments. President Claudia Sheinbaum warned of a looming humanitarian disaster and sent 800 tons of aid, but the damage is done. ‘The sanctions are unjust,’ she declared, ‘and the Cuban people are suffering.’

But here’s the controversial question: Is the U.S. blockade a necessary evil or a reckless gamble? At a recent party at the U.S. residence, Hammer bluntly referred to the 68-year embargo, stating, ‘Cubans have complained about ‘the blockade’ for years, but now there’s going to be a real one.’ His subsequent tour of eastern Cuba, distributing aid while facing government-backed protests, underscores the tension. Meanwhile, the Vatican—an increasingly influential force in Cuba—is reportedly in talks with U.S. officials, adding another layer of complexity.

The impact of the oil blockade has been swift and brutal. This week, all three Canadian airlines servicing Cuba suspended flights due to fuel shortages, followed by two Russian carriers. The UK Foreign Office has advised against non-essential travel, and Cubans are bracing for the worst. ‘It feels like the 1962 missile crisis all over again,’ one resident remarked. ‘The sun is shining, but there’s a cloud of anxiety hanging over us.’

Daily life is grinding to a halt. Universities, schools, and non-essential offices have closed, and public transport has been scaled back. Adrian Rodriguez Suárez, a 22-year-old nuclear physics student from Holguín, was sent home to continue his studies remotely. ‘It’s going to be tough,’ he said. ‘Outside Havana, electricity is scarce.’ Social media is flooded with concerns—from canceled weddings to desperate pleas for medical transport. Yet, amidst the chaos, resilience shines through. In Havana’s La Lisa neighborhood, a man is selling aluminum and zinc burners for wood cooking, while in Sancti Spíritus, a woman joked about bequeathing her charcoal stove to her daughter as her ‘only inheritance.’

Diplomats, meanwhile, are preparing to evacuate if the situation deteriorates further. ‘What’s the point of staying if we can’t work?’ one asked. In Havana’s once-bustling tourist hotspots, the silence is deafening. At Yarini, a trendy rooftop bar named after a 1900s anti-American pimp, only war correspondents seeking a break from Ukraine occupy the tables—waiting, perhaps, to witness the fall of one of the world’s last communist regimes.

