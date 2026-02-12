Crypto Crash: Top Digital Asset Treasuries Suffer Massive Losses (2026)

Crypto Treasuries Plunge as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Suffer Massive Losses

The digital asset world is in turmoil as major treasuries are facing substantial losses on their crypto investments. According to Artemis data, leading firms like Strategy and BitMine are in deep trouble, with paper losses of $9.2 billion and $8.4 billion, respectively. Even those holding Solana, Hyperliquid, and BNB are experiencing significant unrealized losses.

These prominent digital asset treasuries (DATs) are now underwater on their crypto purchases, with Ethereum firm BitMine Immersion Technologies down around $8.4 billion and Strategy holding $9.2 billion in paper losses on Bitcoin. The recent slide in top crypto assets has accelerated these losses, with Bitcoin down 13% in 24 hours and 24% in a week, trading at around $63,708. Ethereum has fared even worse, dropping 34% in a week and hitting its lowest mark since May, currently trading at around $1,867.

It's not just the leading treasuries that are hurting. The Artemis dashboard shows over $25 billion in losses, including $1 billion in unrealized losses for Solana treasury firm Forward Industries and over $100 million in paper losses for Hyperliquid and BNB firms. This DAT unwind has sparked debate among traditional financial analysts, with Joe Weisenthal of Bloomberg questioning the industry's sustainability.

Despite the losses, Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor remains steadfast, sticking to his two Bitcoin rules: buy and hold. However, the firm's chairman recently backtracked on selling BTC to fund dividends, as the losses mount. Predictors on Myriad's prediction market now believe Strategy may sell some of its BTC holdings this year, with odds jumping to 32%.

The crypto-native community is also critical, with some questioning Lee and Saylor's strategies. Last year, Michael Hubbard, interim CEO of Solana firm SOL Strategies, predicted the demise of DATs, stating that staking ETFs would 'eat their lunch'. As the crypto market continues to struggle, the future of these treasuries remains uncertain, leaving investors and analysts alike in a state of cautious anticipation.

