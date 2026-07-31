Crunchyroll's Price Hike: Fans React to Increased Subscription Costs (2026)

Crunchyroll, the beloved streaming platform for anime enthusiasts, has recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons. After a series of controversial decisions, the service is now facing backlash from its loyal fans. But here's where it gets controversial... weeks after killing its free tier, Crunchyroll has announced a significant price hike, leaving many subscribers feeling betrayed. And this is the part most people miss... let's dive into the details and explore the reasons behind this sudden change and its impact on the anime community.