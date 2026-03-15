Cruise Across the Atlantic with Your Furry Friend: Cunard's Pet-Friendly Kennels (2026)

Cunard Line's Queen Mary 2 offers a unique and luxurious way for pet owners to travel with their furry friends across the Atlantic. While it's not a typical cruise experience, the ship's dedicated kennels provide a safe and comfortable journey for dogs and cats, offering an alternative to the stressful and often costly process of flying pets. This innovative service caters to the growing demand for pet-friendly travel options, allowing owners to bring their beloved companions on transatlantic crossings without the hassle of air travel. The article explores the details of this service, including the kennel facilities, health requirements, and the experience of traveling with pets on the Queen Mary 2. It also highlights the personal stories of pet owners, such as Abigail Morris, who chose this option for her Maltipoo, Monty, and the unique bond she formed with other dog owners during the journey. The Queen Mary 2's kennels are designed to provide a safe and comfortable environment for pets, with air conditioning, fleece blankets, and a special deck area for exercise. The service includes daily visiting hours and a variety of food options, ensuring the well-being of the animals. However, the article also mentions the restrictions and limitations, such as size and breed requirements, and the potential challenges of traveling with pets, such as the need for frequent check-ins and the lack of a typical holiday experience. Overall, the Cunard kennels offer a unique and valuable service for pet owners, providing a safe and comfortable journey for their furry friends across the Atlantic.