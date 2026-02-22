Croydon Murder: 3 Arrested After Man Stabbed to Death in Retail Park (2026)

A tragic and violent incident has shaken the community of Croydon, leaving many in shock and seeking answers. Three lives altered in an instant, and a young man's life cut short.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a distressing scene unfolded at a retail park in south London. Police officers responded to an emergency call at Hesterman Way, where they discovered a grim sight: three men suffering from stab wounds.

But here's where the story takes a more sinister turn. Among the injured, a 22-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. His family has been notified, adding to the tragedy.

The investigation intensifies as two women, both 25, and a 28-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody, leaving many questions unanswered. Were they involved in the stabbing? What led to this fatal encounter? And how will justice be served?

