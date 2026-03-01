Crowley set to start at number 10 for Ireland against England (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling Six Nations showdown as Ireland prepares to face England, with a bold move that could shake up the game: Jack Crowley is set to take the reins at fly-half, a decision that’s already sparking debate among fans. But here’s where it gets even more intriguing—this isn’t just about Crowley’s promotion; it’s about the strategic reshuffling of Ireland’s lineup to dominate at Twickenham. Let’s dive into the details.

Ireland’s head coach, Andy Farrell, is making waves by handing the number 10 jersey to Crowley, who delivered a standout performance off the bench in the recent victory over Italy. This shift means Sam Prendergast, who started the first two championship games, will likely step aside. Crowley’s partnership with the returning Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half is expected to inject fresh dynamism into Ireland’s attack. Gibson-Park, who also impressed as a substitute last weekend, replaces Craig Casey, adding further momentum to the halfback duo.

But here’s the controversial part: While the halfback pairing evolves, the back three could remain unchanged. James Lowe’s stellar return on the left wing, Robert Baloucoune’s Six Nations debut on the right, and Jamie Osborne’s standout performance at fullback make a strong case for continuity. However, is this the right call, or should Farrell consider fresh legs to keep England guessing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

In the midfield, Garry Ringrose, despite injury concerns after the Italy game, has trained this week and is likely to continue his partnership with Stuart McCloskey. This duo’s consistency could be pivotal, but questions remain about Ringrose’s fitness under Twickenham’s pressure.

Up front, Farrell faces tough decisions. Munster’s Jeremy Loughman is set to retain his spot at loosehead prop, with Dan Sheehan continuing at hooker. The big change comes at tighthead, where the experienced Tadhg Furlong is expected to replace Thomas Clarkson. Furlong’s inclusion, despite being part of a struggling scrum against Italy, highlights the coaching staff’s faith in his ability to deliver when it matters most.

The second row might see James Ryan and Joe McCarthy retain their spots, but Tadhg Beirne is pushing hard for a return. And this is the part most people miss: Farrell has previously deployed Beirne at blindside flanker, both for Ireland and the Lions, and this could be his route back into the starting XV. If so, Cormac Izuchukwu, who impressed against Italy, might make way, despite his strong performance.

The back row is where things get really interesting. Captain Caelan Doris, who shone at openside flanker last weekend, could shift back to his preferred number eight position. This would open the door for Josh van der Flier, omitted against Italy, to reclaim his spot at openside. Alternatively, Nick Timoney, who has been a bench standout, could also be in the mix. This reshuffle underscores Farrell’s dilemma: balancing form, experience, and tactical needs.

On the bench, Ireland is likely to stick with a 6/2 split of forwards to backs. Rónan Kelleher, Tom O’Toole, Finlay Bealham, and Jack Conan are strong contenders to provide impact. Timoney’s consistent form makes him a tough player to leave out, potentially leaving Izuchukwu or debutant Edwin Edogbo on the sidelines. Ciarán Frawley’s versatility could earn him a spot as the utility back, with Craig Casey expected to be the replacement scrum-half.

As Ireland prepares to announce their matchday 23 tomorrow at 11 a.m., one thing is clear: Farrell’s selections are as much about strategy as they are about individual talent. Crowley’s elevation to the starting lineup is just the tip of the iceberg. What do you think of these changes? Are they enough to secure victory against England, or is Farrell missing a trick? Share your thoughts below—we want to hear from you!