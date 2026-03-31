Cross River State's Commitment to Primary Healthcare: Strengthening Access for All (2026)

Healthcare is a fundamental right, yet millions still struggle to access basic services. But here's where Cross River State is taking a stand. In a powerful reaffirmation of its commitment, the Cross River State Government is doubling down on its efforts to strengthen primary healthcare delivery across the region. This bold move, announced by Deputy Governor Rt Hon Peter Odey during the First Quarter Meeting of the Cross River State Task Force on Primary Health Care Services, signals a renewed focus on ensuring that every resident has access to quality healthcare.

Held at the State Library Complex in Calabar, the meeting served as a progress review, with Odey, who chairs the Task Force, commending members for the tangible improvements in healthcare services. And this is the part most people miss: the state's success isn't just about government efforts; it's a collaborative victory. Odey applauded development partners like the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, World Health Organization, UNICEF, IVAC, AFENET, and the IMPACT Project for their unwavering support, which aligns seamlessly with Governor Bassey Otu's People First agenda.

Here's the controversial part: while many states struggle to balance healthcare funding, Cross River has consistently provided counterpart funding to bolster not just health, but other critical development areas. This raises the question: could Cross River's model be a blueprint for other states? Odey emphasized the need for stronger synergy between health agencies and local governments to sustain these gains, a point that might spark debate on the role of local governance in healthcare.

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Cross River isn't just participating in healthcare reform; it's leading the charge. As one of the first states in Nigeria to implement a health insurance policy, it's breaking barriers to affordable, quality healthcare, especially for vulnerable populations. Public figures and office holders have played a pivotal role by enrolling constituents in the state health insurance scheme, ensuring cost-free access to healthcare services. This initiative, while commendable, might invite discussion on the sustainability of such programs.

Health Commissioner Dr. Henry Egbe Ayuk expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, urging participants to engage in meaningful discussions to chart a sustainable healthcare future. Dr. Vivien Mesembe Otu, Director General of the Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency, presented strategic plans to further enhance community healthcare services, highlighting the Task Force's achievements.

Goodwill messages from partners like the World Health Organization and UNICEF praised the state's leadership, while also thanking Governor Otu for fostering an environment conducive to collaboration. With the upcoming Measles Rubella Vaccine Introduction campaign set for February 4, expectations are high for Cross River to achieve impressive coverage, further solidifying its preventive healthcare efforts.

But here's the thought-provoking question: As Cross River sets the pace in healthcare reform, what lessons can other states learn? And more importantly, how can we ensure that such initiatives are not just successful but sustainable in the long term? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's spark a conversation that could shape the future of healthcare in Nigeria.