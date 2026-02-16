Cross-Canada Listening Tour: What One Man Learned About Humanity (2026)

Imagine embarking on a journey across Canada, not for sightseeing or fundraising, but with a unique mission: to listen. This is the story of Paul Jenkinson, a retired social worker who, at 70 years young, decided to travel from coast to coast with a simple yet powerful setup—two chairs, a table, and a sign that read, "You are not alone; I will listen." But what did he discover on this extraordinary 'listening tour'? And why is it sparking conversations across the nation?

This year, while many explored Canada for pleasure or charity, Paul's journey stood out. As It Happens first encountered him in the spring, when he embarked on his mission to connect with strangers through conversation. His approach was straightforward: find a public space, set up his chairs, and invite people to share their stories, free of charge.

Fast forward to December, and Nil Köksal from As It Happens caught up with Paul in Abbotsford, B.C., a world away from their first meeting in Truro, N.S. Paul's journey had taken him tens of thousands of kilometers, and his experiences had exceeded his expectations. He found that people from all walks of life were eager to open up, sharing their joys and sorrows with a stranger who was willing to listen.

One of the most memorable encounters Paul described was with an older woman and her 25-year-old grandchild, who were spreading the last of the woman's husband's ashes. The love and connection between them were palpable. Another young woman, struggling with self-doubt and the fear of letting a friend down, found reassurance and a new perspective through Paul's listening ear.

Paul's journey also involved staying with strangers, an experience he describes as delightful. He emphasizes the kindness and generosity of people, regardless of their background or circumstances. By opening his heart and listening without boundaries, he gained profound insights into human connection.

One of Paul's key takeaways is a simple yet powerful communication tip: avoid starting conversations with "I am" statements, which can create barriers and limit understanding. Instead, he suggests inviting people to share their stories and wisdom, fostering a sense of empowerment and connection. Paul believes that by truly listening, we can contribute grace and vitality to others' lives.

This story, brought to you by Kayla McLean, a web journalist with CBC News, raises intriguing questions. What can we learn from Paul's journey about human connection and effective communication? How might we incorporate his insights into our daily interactions? And what impact could a simple act of listening have on our communities? Share your thoughts in the comments, and let's continue the conversation Paul's 'listening tour' started.