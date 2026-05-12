Crocodile Rescue: How a Baby Croc Ended Up in Newcastle's Wetlands (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling tale of adventure and a mysterious creature!

A Crocodile's Journey to Newcastle

Imagine finding a baby crocodile, a species native to the north, swimming in the wetlands of Newcastle. That's exactly what happened, leaving everyone baffled and curious.

But here's where it gets controversial... how did this little reptile end up so far from home? And why was it in the murky waters of Federal Park at Wallsend?

Enter Billy Collett, an experienced handler from the Australian Reptile Park. He received a call from the cops about this unusual sighting and immediately sprang into action.

The rescue mission began, but it wasn't without its challenges. The team searched for hours, returning the next evening to no avail. They couldn't find the crocodile within a one-kilometer radius.

And this is the part most people miss... the crocodile's survival was at stake. Mr. Collett knew the young croc wouldn't last the winter in those conditions, and the salt water was no place for it.

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The search continued, and as they turned around in the wetlands, a torch from the boat revealed the crocodile's eyes. It was a moment of pure excitement and relief.

"I swan dived off the boat and caught him! It was an unbelievable feeling," Mr. Collett exclaimed.

But the story doesn't end there. As the crocodile went under, Mr. Collett had to act fast. He managed to restrain the croc's jaws, knowing a bite from those 72 needle-sharp teeth could be painful.

"I was speechless. My team was in disbelief. It was an incredible moment," he recalled.

The rescue was a success, and the crocodile was taken to the Australian Reptile Park for quarantine. It's doing well and has been given a clean bill of health.

Freshwater crocodiles, typically found in northern Australia, made an unexpected appearance in Newcastle. This mystery captivated the city, with people eager to catch a glimpse.

Some even tried their hand at catching the croc, like Tjay Lane and his friends, who devised a plan with a rump steak and a rope.

So, what do you think? How did this crocodile end up in Newcastle? Share your thoughts and theories in the comments! This story is a reminder of the unexpected adventures that wildlife can bring.