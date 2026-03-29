Critical Dell RecoverPoint Zero-Day CVE-2026-22769 Exploited by UNC6201: What You Need to Know (2026)

A critical security vulnerability has been exposed, and it's a big one. Dell RecoverPoint for Virtual Machines, a trusted name in data protection, has been exploited by a suspected Chinese threat group since mid-2024. This zero-day exploit, CVE-2026-22769, is a serious issue with a perfect CVSS score of 10.0. But here's where it gets controversial...

The vulnerability lies in hard-coded credentials, allowing an unauthenticated attacker to gain unauthorized access to the underlying operating system and persist at the root level. Dell has released a bulletin, urging users to upgrade to specific versions to mitigate this risk.

The affected products include RecoverPoint for Virtual Machines versions 5.3 SP4 P1 and earlier, with a recommended upgrade path to 6.0.3.1 HF1. Dell emphasizes the need for a trusted, access-controlled network to deploy RecoverPoint, as it's not intended for public or untrusted networks.

Google's analysis reveals that the hard-coded credential relates to an 'admin' user, allowing the attacker to authenticate and upload a web shell named SLAYSTYLE. This shell then executes commands as root, dropping a backdoor called BRICKSTORM and its newer version, GRIMBOLT.

And this is the part most people miss... GRIMBOLT is designed to blend in with the system's native files, making it even harder to detect. It's a C# backdoor compiled using native ahead-of-time (AOT) compilation, which adds an extra layer of complexity for reverse engineering.

The threat group, UNC6201, shares similarities with another Chinese espionage cluster, UNC5221, known for exploiting virtualization technologies and Ivanti zero-day vulnerabilities. However, despite these tactical overlaps, the two groups are assessed to be distinct.

A notable aspect of UNC6201's attacks is their use of 'Ghost NICs' (temporary virtual network interfaces) to pivot from compromised VMs into internal or SaaS environments. By deleting these NICs, they cover their tracks, making investigation efforts more challenging.

Google highlights that UNC6201, like BRICKSTORM, targets appliances lacking traditional EDR agents, allowing them to remain undetected for extended periods. The initial access method remains unclear, but they are known to target edge appliances to break into target networks.

In a recent development, the threat actor replaced old BRICKSTORM binaries with GRIMBOLT in September 2025. While the reason for this shift is unknown, it raises questions about the group's tactics and response to public disclosures.

Charles Carmakal of Mandiant emphasizes the challenge nation-state threat actors pose by targeting systems without common EDR support, prolonging intrusion dwell times.

This disclosure comes as Dragos warns of similar attacks by Chinese groups like Volt Typhoon, targeting Sierra Wireless Airlink gateways in the electric and oil & gas sectors. The hacking crew, Sylvanite, rapidly exploits edge device vulnerabilities before patches, leading to deeper OT intrusions.

As we navigate the complex world of cybersecurity, these revelations highlight the ever-evolving nature of threats and the need for constant vigilance. The question remains: How can we better protect our critical systems and data from such sophisticated attacks? Share your thoughts and insights in the comments below!