Cristian Romero's Tottenham Future: Should Spurs Follow Arsenal's Aubameyang Approach? (2026)

Tottenham Hotspur: Time for a Cultural Shift? The Case for Removing Cristian Romero

Tottenham Hotspur fans are witnessing a familiar story unfold. Captain Cristian Romero, a cornerstone of the team, is facing the consequences of his on-field misbehavior. With three years left on his contract, Romero's recent actions have sparked a debate: is it time for the club to take a stand and change its culture?

The latest incident: a red card against Manchester United, his sixth since joining Spurs. This sends him to the sidelines for four crucial matches, against Newcastle, Arsenal, Fulham, and Crystal Palace. It's not the first time Romero has been in hot water. He received his second yellow card of the season in December, leading to a two-match ban. These disciplinary issues have raised concerns about his long-term commitment to the club.

A controversial comparison: Martin Keown, a former Arsenal star, draws a parallel between Romero's situation and the handling of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's exit. In December 2021, Aubameyang was stripped of the captain's armband by Mikel Arteta for 'disciplinary reasons' and allowed to leave for Barcelona on a free transfer just a month later. Keown suggests that Tottenham could emulate this approach to transform their culture.

The Culture Dilemma: Keown argues that removing Romero could be a bold move to change the club's culture. He believes that the situation is dire, with Romero's behavior negatively impacting the next generation of players. This decision, despite the risk of losing a top player, could signal a new direction and a commitment to a more disciplined and focused environment.

Romero's Crossroads: The World Cup winner, named captain by Thomas Frank in the summer, has struggled to maintain his composure on the pitch. His recent red card against Manchester United was for a reckless challenge on Casemiro. This incident highlights the need for a change in his behavior, as it affects the team's performance and morale.

The Way Forward: Keown emphasizes that Romero must make a decision. He acknowledges his talent but stresses that his off-pitch behavior cannot continue. The club's leadership must address this issue to ensure a positive and cohesive team dynamic. The question remains: will Tottenham take the bold step needed to reshape their culture and reclaim their place in the Premier League?

The debate rages on, and fans eagerly await the club's response to this challenging situation.