Cris Cyborg's SHOCKING Claim: She'd Beat Rousey & Carano TOGETHER! (2026)

The MMA Drama We Can’t Look Away From: Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, and the Theater of Trash Talk

There’s something about MMA that turns every fight into a soap opera, and the recent Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano bout on Netflix is no exception. But what really caught my attention wasn’t the 17-second armbar submission—it was Cris Cyborg’s reaction. Personally, I think Cyborg’s comments are less about the fight itself and more about the ongoing narrative she’s crafting around her legacy. Let’s break it down.

The Fight That Wasn’t Really a Fight



First, let’s address the elephant in the room: Ronda Rousey’s 17-second victory over Gina Carano. From my perspective, this wasn’t a fight; it was a statement. Rousey chose an opponent who hadn’t stepped into the ring in 17 years, and the result was predictable. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it highlights the strategic choices fighters make to rebuild their image. Rousey’s comeback wasn’t about testing her skills—it was about reminding the world she’s still ‘Rowdy.’

But here’s where it gets interesting: Cyborg’s response. She didn’t just dismiss the fight; she turned it into a personal challenge, claiming she could take on both Rousey and Carano at the same time. One thing that immediately stands out is how Cyborg uses every opportunity to position herself as the undisputed queen of women’s MMA. It’s not just trash talk—it’s a calculated move to keep her name in the spotlight.

The Feud That Won’t Die



The tension between Cyborg and Rousey is the MMA equivalent of a Shakespearean drama. They’ve never fought, yet their rivalry has defined both their careers. What many people don’t realize is that this feud isn’t just about fighting styles or titles—it’s about narratives. Rousey accuses Cyborg of steroid use, while Cyborg mocks Rousey’s choice of opponents. If you take a step back and think about it, this is less about who’s the better fighter and more about who controls the story.

Cyborg’s latest comments are a masterclass in narrative control. By suggesting she could beat both Rousey and Carano simultaneously, she’s not just throwing shade—she’s reinforcing her image as the unstoppable force in women’s MMA. This raises a deeper question: In a sport where legacy is everything, how much does trash talk actually shape how we remember fighters?

The Psychology of Trash Talk



Trash talk is as much a part of MMA as the fights themselves, but Cyborg’s approach is particularly intriguing. She doesn’t just criticize; she elevates herself by diminishing others. A detail that I find especially interesting is how she frames her dominance not just as physical but as inevitable. When she says, ‘I already knew this was going to happen,’ she’s not just predicting outcomes—she’s positioning herself as the oracle of the octagon.

What this really suggests is that Cyborg understands the psychological game better than most. She knows that in MMA, perception often trumps reality. By constantly challenging Rousey and dismissing her opponents, she’s not just fueling a rivalry—she’s shaping how fans and critics view her legacy.

The Future of Women’s MMA



As we look ahead, the dynamics between Cyborg, Rousey, and the rest of the division are worth watching. Cyborg’s upcoming title defense in PFL will be a real test of her dominance, but her verbal jabs at Rousey show she’s not just focused on the present—she’s playing the long game. In my opinion, the future of women’s MMA will be defined by these narratives as much as by the fights themselves.

What’s next for Rousey? Will she rise to Cyborg’s challenge, or will she continue to pick opponents that bolster her comeback story? And what about Carano? Her 17-year hiatus ended in seconds, but does she have another chapter left? These questions aren’t just about fights—they’re about the stories we tell ourselves about athletes and their legacies.

Final Thoughts



MMA is as much about the drama outside the ring as it is about the action inside it. Cris Cyborg’s comments about Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano aren’t just trash talk—they’re a strategic move to cement her place in history. Personally, I think this feud is far from over, and I can’t wait to see how it unfolds. Because in the world of MMA, the fights may be short, but the stories last forever.