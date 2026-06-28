Crewe Alexandra's Loan Strategy: No Return for Emre Tezgel & Tommi O'Reilly | Football News (2026)

Crewe Alexandra's Technical Director, Lee Bell, has made it clear that the club is looking to replicate the success of their loan deals with young talents like Emre Tezgel and Tommi O'Reilly. While admitting defeat on their potential return, Bell expressed confidence in the loan market as a tool for developing talented young players. He believes that if the loans benefit both parties, there's no reason why they shouldn't continue.

In my opinion, this is a smart move by Crewe Alexandra. The loan market provides an opportunity for clubs to develop young talents without the long-term commitment of permanent transfers. It also allows for a win-win situation where the young players get to gain experience and the parent clubs get to keep their talents.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the fact that Bell is not just relying on loans to bring in new players. He is also working on permanent deals, which shows a balanced approach to recruitment. This strategy ensures that the club can bring in the right players at the right time, without rushing into decisions.

However, Bell's statement about the club being 'very selective' over their targets raises a deeper question. What criteria are they using to select these players? In my view, it's not just about the technical skills of the players, but also their personality and fit within the team. This is a crucial aspect that many clubs overlook.

One thing that immediately stands out is the importance of personality in the club's recruitment strategy. Bell's emphasis on 'personality key to what we want to do' suggests that the club is looking for players who not only have the technical skills but also the right attitude and work ethic. This is a refreshing change from the typical focus on just the player's ability.

From my perspective, this approach is a smart one. It ensures that the club not only brings in players who can perform on the pitch but also contribute to the team's culture and values. This is a key factor in the long-term success of any football club.

In conclusion, Crewe Alexandra's approach to recruitment, which includes both loans and permanent deals, is a smart and balanced strategy. The club's emphasis on personality and fit within the team is a refreshing change and will likely contribute to their success in the coming years.