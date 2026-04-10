Crew-11 Astronauts' Historic Medical Evacuation from ISS: Watch Live (2026)

The International Space Station (ISS) is witnessing a historic moment as Crew-11 astronauts embark on the first-ever medical evacuation from the station. This unexpected development has led to a premature return to Earth, raising questions about the challenges of space exploration and the importance of medical preparedness. The evacuation is a testament to the critical nature of health in space missions, especially when astronauts are far from home.

The evacuation was prompted by an undisclosed medical concern affecting one of the astronauts. Initially, Crew-11 was scheduled for a six-month stay, but the situation required an early departure. The crew, including NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan's Kimiya Yui, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, is now in the final preparations for their journey back to Earth. The undocking is set for today, January 14, with the hatch closure at 3:30 p.m. EST and undocking at 5:05 p.m. EST.

NASA's decision to cut short the mission was made after a thorough assessment of the medical situation. The agency's mission managers, after a poll on January 13, gave the 'go' signal for undocking, citing excellent weather conditions for the parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of California. This decision highlights the importance of safety and the ability to adapt to unforeseen circumstances in space exploration.

The Crew-11 mission, which launched on August 1, 2025, was set to be replaced by SpaceX's Crew-12. However, the medical concern led to a swift response, with NASA administrator Jared Isaacman announcing the mission's end during a press conference. The astronauts conducted a change of command ceremony, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility, before their departure.

The early return leaves a skeleton crew of three on the ISS, including Roscosmos' Sergey Kud-Sverchov, Sergei Mikaev, and NASA astronaut Chris Williams. Crew-12 is now scheduled to launch no earlier than February 15, ensuring a smooth transition and continuity of operations at the station.

The astronauts' deorbit trajectory will take them through an 11-hour journey, with an expected splashdown on Thursday, January 15, at 3:41 a.m. EST, off the coast of California. A post-landing press conference is scheduled for 5:45 a.m. EST, providing an opportunity to gather insights from the astronauts and mission experts.

This medical evacuation marks a significant moment in space exploration, emphasizing the need for robust medical support and the ability to respond swiftly to health concerns in the vastness of space.