Creative Hub Transformation: Turner Works Expands London Warehouse with Industrial Charm (2026)

London's Industrial Past Gets a Vibrant Creative Makeover!

Imagine an old textile factory, buzzing with the clatter of sewing machines and the hum of machinery. Now, picture that same space transformed into a thriving hub for artists, designers, and makers. That's precisely the magic that architecture studio Turner Works has conjured in London's Harringay Warehouse District with their latest project, Florentia Village. They've taken a 1970s clothes manufacturing facility and breathed new life into it, creating a dynamic creative campus for 50 businesses.

But here's where it gets interesting: Instead of shying away from the site's industrial roots, Turner Works embraced them! They've added a substantial 9,290-square-metre extension, more than doubling the complex's original size. This wasn't just about adding space; it was about adding character. They've incorporated four new steel structures in an area that was once filled with mere storage containers. This thoughtful addition respects the area's heritage while paving the way for future innovation.

What does Florentia Village offer these creative minds? Think flexible workshops, studios, and industrial units, all designed to accommodate a wide range of needs, from a compact 46 square metres to a sprawling 1,400 square metres. Beyond the workspaces, there are also inviting community spaces and a cafe, all thoughtfully arranged around charming courtyards and walkways. It's a place designed to foster collaboration and inspiration.

Carl Turner, the founding director of Turner Works, shared their vision: "Our approach seeks to offer a sense of character and playfulness, supporting serious and meaningful work, using robust, hardworking materials in an elegant way." This philosophy is evident in every detail. The design cleverly borrows from the existing industrial vernacular, incorporating elements like sawtooth roof forms, varied roof pitches, and clerestory windows that flood the spaces with natural light. Even the colourful metal accents found on the original site have been reinterpreted.

To achieve this blend of durability, sustainability, and industrial charm, the team opted for a material palette that includes corrugated galvanised steel, green fibre cement panels, and polycarbonate glazing. These aren't just materials; they're choices that speak to longevity and environmental consciousness. The bolted steel frames not only give the new structures their geometric appeal but also minimize construction waste, with components designed for easy dismantling and recycling. It's a smart approach to building for the future.

And this is the part most people miss: The buildings are brought to life with pops of bright pink and orange, complemented by playful signage. This isn't just for show; it's a deliberate nod to the site's original aesthetic, where vibrant colours often adorned window openings. It’s a way of saying, "We remember where we came from, and we’re celebrating it!"

Adding to the architectural ingenuity, the sawtooth and monopitched roofs are strategically oriented. This isn't just for looks; it's about maximizing natural daylight and enabling on-site solar energy generation. As Carl Turner puts it, "Colour is a central component of the project – it ties together the old and the new, and fills the campus with personality."

Inside, the ground-floor workshops are designed for ultimate flexibility, featuring mezzanine levels that can accommodate both studio and production work. Upstairs, you'll find smaller attic studios, interconnected by those delightful colourful external raised walkways and courtyards. The interiors themselves are a testament to the industrial character, finished with concrete, blockwork, and oriented strand board (OSB) timber panels.

Turner explained the thoughtful approach to the interiors: "For most of the units, the goal was deliberately not to impose a fixed interior design – instead, we wanted to create an adaptable backdrop to allow businesses to personalise their spaces and leave their own mark over time." This empowers the creative tenants to truly make the space their own. In contrast, the reception and co-working areas are treated with a more refined touch, drawing from the same industrial palette but with a crafted elegance.

It's also worth noting that alongside Turner Works' new additions, developer General Projects meticulously restored and upgraded the existing 7,400-square-metre warehouse and factory space. This holistic approach ensures the entire complex is revitalized.

Now, let's talk about what sparks debate. Is this a purely functional renovation, or is there an argument to be made that by reinterpreting industrial aesthetics, we risk sanitizing the raw, unvarnished history of these spaces? Does the addition of playful colours and modern amenities detract from the authentic grit of the original manufacturing sites, or does it elevate them for a new generation of creators? What are your thoughts on how we preserve and reimagine industrial heritage in our cities? Let me know in the comments below!

