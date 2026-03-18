Crane Arrives for Disney's Vertical Monsters Inc. Door Coaster Construction! | Monstropolis Update (2026)

Disney's Hollywood Studios is about to get a thrilling upgrade! A towering crane has arrived, marking the beginning of a monumental construction project. But this is no ordinary ride; it's a vertical roller-coaster, and it's coming to life right inside the iconic Monsters, Inc. universe!

A Crane's Eye View: Imagine seeing a massive crane from the parking lot, and then realizing it's all for a mind-boggling new attraction. This crane is a sign of things to come, as it will be used to lift and assemble the colossal elements of the Monsters, Inc. door coaster.

Vertical Thrills: This coaster is a groundbreaking concept for Disney, as it will be their first-ever suspended and vertical lift coaster. The model, unveiled at D23 in 2024, hinted at an exhilarating experience. But here's where it gets controversial—how will a vertical coaster fit into the existing park layout? Will it tower over other attractions, or seamlessly blend into the skyline?

Monstropolis Takes Shape: The construction isn't limited to the coaster. The MuppetVision 3D theater is transforming into a new Monsters, Inc. experience. Mysterious cutouts on the building's facade spark curiosity. Are these new fake windows? Perhaps a subtle nod to the movie's iconic door-filled world? The concept art seems to suggest a different design, but changes are afoot!

As the construction progresses, fans are eager to see how this new land will fit into the park's existing narrative. Will it capture the magic of the movie? And what secrets might be hidden within the towering coaster structure?

What are your predictions for this ambitious project? Do you think it will be a seamless addition or a controversial change? Share your thoughts and keep the excitement brewing!