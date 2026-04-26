Craig Tiley Appointed USTA Chief After 13 Years at Tennis Australia | What It Means for US Tennis (2026)

In a surprising move, tennis powerhouse United States Tennis Association (USTA) has appointed Craig Tiley as its new CEO, marking a significant shift after his 13-year tenure at Tennis Australia. But is this a game-changer or a controversial decision?

Tiley, a South African native, is no stranger to the tennis world. As the former Australian Open tournament director and CEO of Tennis Australia, he has been a key figure in the sport's growth down under. Now, at 64, he's set to take on a new challenge, leaving behind a lasting legacy in Australia.

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But here's where it gets intriguing: Tiley's appointment comes as a replacement for Lew Sherr, who has made a surprising move to Major League Baseball's New York Mets. This transition raises questions about the future direction of USTA and whether Tiley's experience can successfully bridge the gap.

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Tiley expressed his admiration for USTA's leadership in expanding tennis across the nation and the iconic status of the US Open. He stated, "I'm thrilled to rejoin the American tennis scene..." and aims to collaborate with local and national leaders to further enhance the sport's influence and prospects.

And this is the part most people overlook: Tiley's extensive background in American college coaching could be a game-changer. His understanding of the US tennis landscape might just be the secret weapon USTA needs. But will his strategies resonate with the American tennis community? Only time will tell.

As Tiley prepares to take the reins later this year, the tennis world eagerly awaits the impact of this bold move. Will it be a smooth transition or a controversial shift? Share your thoughts below!

Craig Tiley Appointed USTA Chief After 13 Years at Tennis Australia | What It Means for US Tennis (2026)

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