Craig Stammen's Bold Message to the Dodgers: Padres Fans Rejoice! | 2026 MLB Season Preview (2026)

Baseball fans, brace yourselves! The MLB landscape was forever altered on January 16th when Kyle Tucker inked a staggering four-year, $240 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. But here's where it gets controversial... While many fans are up in arms over the Dodgers' seemingly reckless spending, not everyone is singing the same tune. In fact, the Padres' Craig Stammen is embracing the challenge with open arms, and his bold statement is igniting a fire within the fanbase.

During an appearance on the Foul Territory Show, Stammen didn't hold back when asked about competing against the star-studded Dodgers lineup, which now boasts the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Will Smith. His response? "There's nothing better in the big leagues than playing against the best." And this is the part most people miss... Stammen's confidence isn't just talk; it's a reflection of the Padres' own formidable roster, featuring Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, and Jackson Merrill, backed by a powerhouse bullpen.

Admittedly, the Padres did suffer some losses in free agency, bidding farewell to Ryan O’Hearn, Robert Suarez, and Dylan Cease, with Luis Arráez potentially following suit. However, if they can address their starting pitching woes, solidify first base, and perhaps add a second catcher, the NL West pennant race could be a thrilling showdown. Here's the million-dollar question: Can the Padres build on their 2025 success and dethrone the Dodgers?

The Padres-Dodgers rivalry reached new heights in 2025, fueled by the intense animosity between their managers. With Mike Shildt no longer in the picture, it's up to Stammen and his teammates to reignite that spark. As we look ahead to the 2026 season, one thing is certain: the battle for NL West supremacy will be nothing short of electrifying. But what do you think? Is Stammen's confidence warranted, or are the Dodgers simply too dominant? Let's spark a debate in the comments – we want to hear your take on this heated rivalry!