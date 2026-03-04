Craig Lowndes Impressed by Team 18 Camaro: 'It Feels Like Home Again' (2026)

After two decades of loyalty to Triple Eight, Supercars legend Craig Lowndes is making a bold move, switching teams and manufacturers to join Team 18 and Chevrolet. This shift comes after Triple Eight’s defection to Ford, leaving fans and insiders alike wondering how Lowndes will adapt to this new chapter. But here’s where it gets intriguing: Lowndes isn’t just changing teams—he’s stepping into uncharted territory, and his first impressions are already turning heads.

Lowndes, a seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner, recently got his first taste of Team 18’s machinery, taking Anton De Pasquale’s Camaro for a spin during a corporate ride day at Sydney Motorsport Park. His verdict? Impressed. “It’s been great,” he shared. “Joining a new team always comes with uncertainty, but Team 18 operates with impressive precision. The car felt solid, and the steering input was particularly standout—a refreshing change in a positive way.”

And this is the part most people miss: Lowndes isn’t just praising the car’s performance; he’s also highlighting the team’s ergonomics. “Sitting in Anton’s car felt like coming home,” he noted, emphasizing how seamlessly he’s fitting into the new setup. This level of comfort and familiarity is crucial as he prepares to co-pilot the Supercheap Auto-backed Camaro alongside Bayley Hall, a former Carrera Cup racer making his Super2 debut.

Speaking of Hall, Lowndes was quick to point out his teammate’s enthusiasm. “It was his first time in a Gen3 car, and he immediately noticed the increased mechanical grip compared to the Super2 Commodore,” Lowndes explained. “He felt comfortable and excited—a great sign for what’s to come.”

Team 18’s 2026 season has already kicked off with a bang, thanks to De Pasquale’s victory in Sydney, which marked a strong start for GM. “That first win sets the tone and builds momentum,” Lowndes observed. “It’s a clear sign that the car is fast, and the team is capable of big things.”

But here’s the controversial question: Can Lowndes, a Triple Eight stalwart for so long, truly thrive in this new environment? While his initial feedback is overwhelmingly positive, only time will tell if this partnership can challenge the established order in Supercars. What do you think? Is this the start of a new era for Lowndes, or will old habits die hard? Let us know in the comments!