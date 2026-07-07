The markets are in a state of flux, and the reason is clear: the looming CPI report has everyone on edge. The tension between the US and Iran is at a critical juncture, with the potential for further escalation looming large. The recent tweet from President Trump, where he declared Iran's military 'a complete and total mess', has sent shockwaves through the financial world. This is not just about the rhetoric; it's about the real possibility of new strikes against Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges. The fact that a drone nearly hit an Apache helicopter, causing it to crash into the water, is a stark reminder of how close we are to a major incident. The markets are responding accordingly, with S&P 500 futures down 0.9%, WTI crude oil up $1.74 to $89.95, USD/JPY up 13 pips to 160.49, and gold down $121 to $4140. This is not just a reaction to the current situation; it's a reflection of the uncertainty and fear that is gripping the global economy. The gold market, in particular, is throwing in the towel, and I suspect others will follow. The reason for this is simple: the markets are pricing in the risk of further escalation, and the potential for a prolonged conflict. The appointment of Kevin Warsh and the formation of Team Transitory 2.0, along with the soft support from regional governors, has added to the sense of urgency. A 4% print with no end in sight for the war is a problem, and the markets are responding accordingly. The consensus is +4.2%, and the distribution of forecasts is a key indicator of the uncertainty that lies ahead. The markets are not just reacting to the current situation; they are also looking ahead to the future. The potential for a prolonged conflict and the impact it could have on the global economy is a major concern. The markets are pricing in the risk of further escalation, and the potential for a prolonged conflict. The appointment of Kevin Warsh and the formation of Team Transitory 2.0, along with the soft support from regional governors, has added to the sense of urgency. A 4% print with no end in sight for the war is a problem, and the markets are responding accordingly. The consensus is +4.2%, and the distribution of forecasts is a key indicator of the uncertainty that lies ahead. The markets are not just reacting to the current situation; they are also looking ahead to the future. The potential for a prolonged conflict and the impact it could have on the global economy is a major concern. In my opinion, the markets are right to be nervous. The potential for further escalation and the impact it could have on the global economy is a serious concern. The markets are pricing in the risk of further escalation, and the potential for a prolonged conflict. The appointment of Kevin Warsh and the formation of Team Transitory 2.0, along with the soft support from regional governors, has added to the sense of urgency. A 4% print with no end in sight for the war is a problem, and the markets are responding accordingly. The consensus is +4.2%, and the distribution of forecasts is a key indicator of the uncertainty that lies ahead. The markets are not just reacting to the current situation; they are also looking ahead to the future. The potential for a prolonged conflict and the impact it could have on the global economy is a major concern. In my opinion, the markets are right to be nervous. The potential for further escalation and the impact it could have on the global economy is a serious concern. The markets are pricing in the risk of further escalation, and the potential for a prolonged conflict. The markets are in a state of flux, and the reason is clear: the looming CPI report has everyone on edge. The tension between the US and Iran is at a critical juncture, with the potential for further escalation looming large. The markets are responding accordingly, and the consensus is +4.2%. The markets are not just reacting to the current situation; they are also looking ahead to the future. The potential for a prolonged conflict and the impact it could have on the global economy is a major concern. In my opinion, the markets are right to be nervous.