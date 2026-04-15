CPAC Straw Poll: JD Vance Leads, But Who's Next for the GOP? (2026)

The Republican Race for 2028: A CPAC Straw Poll Perspective

The 2026 CPAC straw poll has once again placed Vice President JD Vance at the forefront of Republican presidential hopefuls for 2028, a position he's held for two consecutive years. This is a significant indicator, albeit not a definitive one, of the party's potential nominee for the next presidential race.

What's particularly intriguing is the timing of this poll. With the midterm elections just around the corner, the Republican Party is at a critical juncture. President Donald Trump's approval ratings have been on a downward spiral, reaching a new low of 36% according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos survey. This is largely due to the ongoing war in Iran and its economic repercussions, such as soaring gas prices.

Trump's potential third term is legally barred, leaving the party with a crucial question: who will succeed him? This is where Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio come into play, both rising in the ranks of potential successors.

Vance, a former senator from Ohio, embodies a more isolationist stance within the MAGA base. He generally opposes US involvement in foreign conflicts, yet supports Trump's joint strikes with Israel on Iran. Rubio, on the other hand, has a lengthier political career and is known for his hawkish views, especially regarding regime change in Cuba, his family's ancestral home. Interestingly, both men were once critics of Trump. Vance deemed him 'unfit' for office, while Rubio labeled him a 'con artist' during the 2016 Republican presidential nomination race.

The CPAC straw polls have been a mixed bag of predictions. While they accurately foresaw Trump's victory in 2024, they failed to do so in 2016, favoring Senator Ted Cruz instead. This inconsistency underscores the poll's limitations as a predictive tool, but it also highlights the evolving nature of Republican politics.

In the pre-Trump era, CPAC straw polls consistently favored moderate or libertarian candidates like Mitt Romney and Rand Paul. However, Trump's ascendancy has dramatically shifted the party's dynamics. His brand of politics has dominated the Republican landscape, marginalizing moderate and critical voices. This trend is evident in the CPAC straw polls from 2017 to 2021, where Trump consistently trounced the competition, even after his 2020 election defeat.

What this suggests is a Republican Party that is increasingly monolithic, with a strong base of supporters rallying around Trump's ideology. However, the CPAC straw polls also reveal a party that is still in flux, with potential for surprises and shifts in the political landscape. The rise of Vance and Rubio, both former Trump critics, is a testament to this fluidity.

In my view, the 2026 CPAC straw poll is more than just a popularity contest. It's a reflection of the Republican Party's current state and its potential future. While Vance and Rubio are the frontrunners for now, the party's direction could still be influenced by various factors, including Trump's performance in the remaining years of his presidency and the outcomes of the midterm elections. The Republican race for 2028 is wide open, and the CPAC straw poll is just one piece of the complex puzzle.