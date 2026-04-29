Coyote's Great Escape: Will Floyd Stay on Alcatraz? (2026)

A daring coyote named Floyd has defied all odds, swimming over a mile across the chilly San Francisco Bay to reach the infamous Alcatraz Island. But here's where it gets controversial: should he be allowed to stay, or does his presence threaten the island's delicate ecosystem? This is the question scientists and conservationists are grappling with as they monitor Floyd's every move. And this is the part most people miss—Floyd's survival on Alcatraz isn't just about him; it's a test of how humans and wildlife can coexist in unexpected places.

Floyd, believed to be a male, has been spotted thriving on 'The Rock,' the nickname for Alcatraz, which is best known for its abandoned federal prison. Tour guide Aidan Moore, who shared footage of Floyd's remarkable journey, notes that the coyote's fate hinges on his behavior. 'It depends entirely on how it behaves,' Moore explains. Complicating matters further is the lack of fresh water on the island, which could force humans to intervene to ensure Floyd's welfare.

Video footage captured by a tourist shows Floyd shivering after his swim in the 10°C (50°F) bay water. However, Moore reports that Floyd has since plumped up, likely feasting on the island's abundant avian population. On Saturday, the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) confirmed Floyd's presence, marking the first documented coyote sighting on Alcatraz since the island became part of the National Park Service in 1972. Park biologists are now closely monitoring Floyd to understand his impact on the island's seabird breeding colony, which is particularly vulnerable during nesting season from February to September.

Here’s the kicker: While Floyd's presence doesn’t affect public access to Alcatraz, it raises questions about the balance between wildlife conservation and human intervention. Coyotes, native to North America, are no strangers to the San Francisco Bay Area, but Alcatraz presents unique challenges. Unlike nearby Angel Island, which supports at least 16 coyotes thanks to fresh water and larger prey like deer, Alcatraz offers limited resources. Floyd must rely on birds for sustenance, and while there are thousands of them, Janet Kessler, a self-taught naturalist, wonders if this diet is sustainable. Kessler speculates that Floyd made the journey to escape territorial pressures in the city, a theory echoed by wildlife ecologist Brett Furnas, who suggests that overcrowding in the Bay Area may be driving coyotes to seek new habitats.

But here's where opinions diverge: Should humans step in to help Floyd, or should nature take its course? Moore advocates for intervention, but finding Floyd is no easy task. Coyotes are 'masters of disguise,' and Floyd seems to be hiding in areas off-limits to the public. Moore and his team have only found evidence of Floyd's presence, such as half-eaten birds and droppings, which are being DNA tested to trace his origins. Meanwhile, Project Coyote, a science-based organization, warns that the constant stream of tourists could pose risks to both Floyd and visitors, especially if humans feed him, intentionally or not.

Camilla Fox, founder of Project Coyote, believes Floyd could survive on Alcatraz if left undisturbed, though his life would be solitary without a mate. 'We hope the National Park Service makes a decision that allows this coyote to thrive,' Fox says. Kessler, however, predicts Floyd might eventually leave the island, as its small size may not suit his territorial needs. 'This is uncharted territory for all of us,' Kessler admits. 'If he decides to leave, he’ll likely swim back.'

Now, we want to hear from you: Should Floyd be allowed to stay on Alcatraz, or should he be relocated? Does human intervention help or harm wildlife like Floyd? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let’s spark a conversation about the future of this intrepid coyote and the delicate balance of nature in unexpected places.