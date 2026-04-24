Cowboys to Franchise Tag George Pickens? Contract Dispute Looms | NFL News & Analysis (2026)

Hold onto your hats, football fans! We might be on the brink of a significant contract showdown involving the Dallas Cowboys and rising star receiver George Pickens. As reported by Adam Schefter from ESPN, it appears that the Cowboys are gearing up to use the franchise tag on Pickens, which would effectively prevent him from entering free agency as an unrestricted player on March 11.

The Cowboys secured Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers back in May 2025, giving up a third-round pick for 2026 and a fifth-round pick for 2027 in exchange for Pickens along with a sixth-round pick in 2027. Since joining the Cowboys, Pickens has made quite an impact on the field, achieving personal bests with 93 receptions, 1,429 receiving yards, and nine receiving touchdowns, which earned him second-team All-Pro recognition.

Now, the franchise tag for wide receivers is projected to be around $28 million this upcoming season. This figure is significantly greater than the total $6.7 million Pickens has earned throughout his career so far, yet it still falls short of the current market rate, which hovers around the $40 million annual mark.

Once the franchise tag is officially placed, the Cowboys and Pickens will have until July 15 to hammer out a multi-year agreement. If they opt for a non-exclusive tag, other teams can offer contracts to Pickens, giving Dallas the chance to match those offers. Should they decide not to match, the Cowboys would receive two first-round draft picks as compensation.

Interestingly, Pickens could choose to withhold his services until a long-term deal is struck, as he would not be bound by a contract. This means he could skip the offseason program, training camp, and even preseason activities. However, he could also decide to show up at the last minute, like days before the regular season kicks off, to accept the franchise tender and secure the full amount of the tag.

While it might seem illogical for Pickens to hold out after July 15, considering he wouldn’t be able to negotiate a long-term contract, he could demand more than the franchise tag amount for the 2026 season. Conversely, facing another year without a long-term deal, he might opt to take the guaranteed money, report early, and focus on proving himself for a lucrative contract in 2027. It's worth noting that if the Cowboys decide to tag him again in 2027, he would see a 20% increase over his 2026 salary, bringing the total to a staggering $33.6 million.

Last year, the Cowboys' dealings with Mulugheta client Micah Parsons led to a contentious contract situation that culminated in a late-August trade. While it’s unlikely that we’ll see a similar scenario unfold this time—since trades post-July 15 would prohibit Pickens's new team from signing him to a long-term deal—there are still potential pitfalls ahead. Tensions could escalate, especially if Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pursues negotiations directly with Pickens, bypassing agent Mulugheta entirely.

What do you think? Will Pickens push for a better deal, or will he play it safe and accept the tag? Let's hear your thoughts!