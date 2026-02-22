Cowboys Shake Up Defense: 3 Coaches Fired, 3 New Interviews - Christian Parker's Staff Takes Shape (2026)

A bold new era is upon us for the Dallas Cowboys' defense! The team has granted new defensive coordinator Christian Parker the freedom to assemble his own staff, a rare privilege in Dallas. This move has sparked a wave of changes, with three defensive assistants being let go and three new candidates interviewed for key roles.

Let's dive into the details. The Cowboys have parted ways with defensive passing game coordinator and safeties coach Andre Curtis, secondary and cornerbacks coach David Overstreet II, and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi. This decision, reported by Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, opens up a new chapter for the defense.

But here's where it gets controversial... The Cowboys are eyeing some familiar faces for these positions. They've interviewed Denzel Martin, the Steelers' outside linebackers coach, for the same role. Martin's journey with the Steelers, starting in 2016 and rising to the position of outside linebackers coach, could bring a fresh perspective to Dallas.

And this is the part most people miss... The Cowboys are also considering an old friend, Ronell Williams, the Eagles' assistant linebackers coach and formerly the Cowboys' nickel cornerbacks coach in 2023. Todd Archer of ESPN reports that Williams is a strong contender.

Additionally, the team is interviewing Marcus Dixon, the Vikings' defensive line coach, who has a connection with Parker from their time in Denver.

So, what do you think? Is this a bold new direction for the Cowboys' defense, or are they playing it too safe? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss the future of the Dallas Cowboys' defensive staff!