Cowboys 2026 Roster: D.J. Withers' Journey to the NFL (2026)

The Dallas Cowboys' defensive line is undergoing a significant transformation, and rookie prospect D.J. Withers is aiming to make his mark in this revamped unit. With a fresh start and a unique background, Withers is determined to prove his worth in the NFL. As a UDFA, he brings a versatile skill set and a strong physical profile, making him an intriguing addition to the team.

Withers' journey to the Cowboys began at the University of Kansas, where he played under the guidance of defensive coach D.K. McDonald. McDonald's connection to the Eagles and the Cowboys' new DC, Christian Parker, is an interesting twist of fate. It seems that Withers and his Kansas teammate, Tommy Dunn, were specifically targeted for the Cowboys' 3-4 scheme, which they played under McDonald's leadership. This strategic move by the Cowboys highlights their commitment to developing players who fit their system.

In the competitive world of the NFL, the Cowboys' roster is already packed with talented defensive linemen. All-Pro Quinnen Williams, veteran Kenny Clark, and free agent additions Otito Ogbonnia and Jonathan Bullard are just a few of the established players. The team also drafted LT Overton and has second-year prospect Jay Toia in the mix. With such a strong lineup, Withers faces an uphill battle to secure a roster spot.

However, the Cowboys' nickel scheme may provide an opportunity for Withers. With a focus on versatility, the team might not need six defensive linemen on the field for most snaps. This could open up a spot for a developmental player like Withers, especially if Bullard, who is approaching 33, were to be replaced. The Cowboys' strategic signing of Bullard before drafting Overton suggests that they value his experience and leadership, but the young talent of Overton could eventually take over.

Withers' physical attributes and background make him a strong candidate for the practice squad. At 6'4" and around 300 lbs., he fits the profile of a 3-4 defensive end. The Cowboys will likely want to secure at least one such player on their practice team to cover any injuries to their rostered defensive ends. Withers' performance in Oxnard will be crucial in determining his future with the team.

In conclusion, D.J. Withers' journey to the Dallas Cowboys is an intriguing one, filled with strategic moves and a unique background. While he faces a challenging path to a roster spot, his physical profile and the team's strategic planning make him a strong candidate for the practice squad. As the season unfolds, Withers will have the opportunity to prove his worth and make his mark in the NFL.