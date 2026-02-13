Cow on the Loose! Orillia Costco Traffic Stopped by Escaped Cow (2026)

A cow's great escape from a trailer outside Orillia Costco caused a bit of a traffic jam on Saturday afternoon. But here's where it gets controversial... While the incident might seem like a harmless farm animal adventure, it actually highlights an important safety concern. According to the OPP public information advisor, the cow was spotted near University Avenue just after 1:30 p.m., standing close to vehicles in live lanes of traffic. And this is the part most people miss... The cow had actually escaped from a trailer and made its way southbound on University Avenue. No injuries or crashes were reported, but the incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of livestock on public roads. Police say the owner was advised and helped the officers safely locate and secure the cow. So, while it might have been a bit of a disruption, it's a good reminder to always keep livestock contained and secure to prevent any potential hazards on the road.

