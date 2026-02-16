Covington Family's Desperate Plea: No Heat, No Electricity, No Help! (2026)

A desperate plea for help: A family in Covington, Kentucky, is enduring freezing temperatures and darkness, trapped in a bureaucratic nightmare. But who is responsible for their plight? The story of a landlord's negligence and a family's struggle for survival.

Jessica Tarter and her partner found themselves in a shocking situation on January 9th. Their home, it turns out, was illegally wired to siphon electricity from Duke Energy, putting them at risk. The utility company, concerned for safety, promptly disconnected their service. But here's where the situation turns chilling. The landlord, who should have been their savior, has been alarmingly absent.

For over ten days, the couple and their loyal canine companion have been huddling in their car, seeking refuge from the cold. Tarter's pleas to the landlord have been met with empty promises. Despite claiming to have contacted an electrical company, the landlord has failed to provide any tangible solutions. Frustration mounting, Tarter took matters into her own hands, finding an electrician through her church to rewire the home.

The rewiring brought some relief, but the family's troubles are far from over. Duke Energy's inspection fee of $140 stands between them and restored power, a fee Tarter simply cannot afford. As the winter storm looms, the family's desperation grows. They've asked for temporary accommodation, but the landlord's response has been lackluster at best.

The city, while fining the landlord for operating without a rental license, has provided little practical help. The rental ordinance allows tenants to pay for repairs and deduct the cost, but this offers little solace to a family already financially strained.

And this is the part that raises questions: Who should bear the burden of these unexpected expenses? Is it fair for tenants to shoulder the cost of a landlord's negligence? As the family awaits a resolution, the controversy surrounding this situation is sure to spark debate. What do you think? Should landlords be held to a higher standard of care, or is this a shared responsibility?

