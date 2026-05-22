Covid Compensation Claims: 36 Universities Face Legal Action from Students (2026)

Did you pay for a premium education but end up with a watered-down version during the pandemic? You're not alone. Over 170,000 students are now taking a stand, filing legal claims against 36 universities, arguing they didn't receive the education they paid for during Covid-19. This wave of action follows a settlement between University College London (UCL) and the Student Claim Group, which has emboldened students across the UK to seek justice. But here's where it gets controversial: while universities argue they faced an 'unprecedented challenge' and adapted quickly to online learning, students feel they were shortchanged, missing out on crucial hands-on experiences and the full university experience. And this is the part most people miss: the core issue isn't just about the quality of online teaching, but the significant price difference between in-person and virtual courses. Should students who paid for a 'five-star' education settle for a 'one-star' experience?

The pandemic forced universities to pivot rapidly, with most teaching moving online for extended periods. While this was necessary, it left many students feeling frustrated and disappointed. Imagine being a fine arts student, unable to access studios and workshops, or a science major denied lab time – these are experiences that can't be replicated virtually. The sense of loss goes beyond academics; students missed out on the social connections, networking opportunities, and campus life that are integral to the university experience. Graduation ceremonies were virtual, and graduates entered a job market still reeling from the pandemic. Is it fair to expect students to bear the brunt of these disruptions without compensation?

Shimon Goldwater, a partner at Asserson Solicitors, calls the educational losses during Covid 'one of the great injustices of the pandemic,' arguing that under English law, consumers are entitled to compensation when services fall short of what was promised. The Student Claim Group contends that consumer law trumps any contractual clauses universities may have used to shield themselves from liability. This legal battle, brought under consumer law, targets universities including Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, and Newcastle, among others. The economic analysis of the tuition fee disparity between online and in-person courses is expected to be a key factor in these claims.

Here’s the full list of the 36 universities facing legal action:

University of Bath

University of Birmingham

Birmingham City University

University of Bristol

Cardiff University

City, University of London (St George's)

Coventry University

De Montfort University

University of East Anglia

University of Exeter

Imperial College London

University of Kent

King's College London

University of Leeds

Leeds Beckett University

University of Liverpool

Liverpool John Moores University

London School of Economics and Political Science

Loughborough University

The University of Manchester

Manchester Metropolitan University

Newcastle University

University of Nottingham

Nottingham Trent University

Northumbria University

University of Portsmouth

Queen Mary University of London

University of Reading

University of Sheffield

Sheffield Hallam University

University of Southampton

Swansea University

University of the Arts London

University of the West of England

University of Warwick

University of York

Adding to the complexity, many students also faced further disruption due to staff strikes over pensions, pay, and working conditions. Pre-action letters highlight not only financial losses but also the emotional toll, with students expressing 'disappointment and distress' over unfulfilled promises. The claims cover the academic years 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22, with a deadline for Covid-related claims set for September 2026.

What do you think? Were universities justified in their response to the pandemic, or do students have a valid claim for compensation? Should the government have stepped in to support students more directly? Share your thoughts in the comments below!