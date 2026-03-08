Coventry Hit-and-Run: Pedestrian Left with Life-Changing Injuries - Police Appeal for Witnesses (2026)

In a shocking incident that has left the community reeling, a pedestrian in Coventry has sustained life-altering injuries due to a hit-and-run accident. This unfortunate event unfolded around 21:45 GMT on Thursday when a man in his 50s was struck by a vehicle on Radford Road.

What makes this situation particularly distressing is that the driver did not stop to assist the injured individual and instead fled the scene. West Midlands Police are actively investigating the matter, making every effort to locate the driver responsible for this incident.

The injured man was promptly transported to the hospital for medical care, where he is receiving treatment for his serious injuries. A police spokesperson has urged anyone who may have been in the vicinity during the incident or those who possess dashcam footage to come forward with any information that could aid in their investigation. Additionally, tips can be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers, providing a way for individuals to contribute without revealing their identities.

This incident raises critical questions about road safety and the moral responsibilities of drivers. Why would someone choose to drive away after hitting a pedestrian? And how can communities better protect vulnerable individuals on the streets?