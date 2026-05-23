Coventry City Defender Joel Latibeaudiere on the 'Dangerous' Challenge that Led to a Red Card (2026)

Get ready for a heated discussion, folks! Joel Latibeaudiere, the Coventry City defender, has some strong words about a recent controversial incident on the field.

In a goalless draw against Oxford United, Latibeaudiere experienced a 'dangerous' challenge that left him seeing stars. Will Lankshear, the opposition striker, delivered a powerful forearm to Latibeaudiere's head, earning himself a second yellow card and an early exit.

"I was focused on the ball, and then out of nowhere, I felt a forearm and took a big hit. It was a decent whack just above my chin, and I didn't even realize he'd been sent off until the physios were checking on me," Latibeaudiere described.

But here's where it gets controversial... Latibeaudiere believes the referee made the right call, even though he hasn't had a chance to review the footage yet. "It was a dangerous challenge, especially to the head. The referee's decision to send him off was definitely the right one," he said.

And this is the part most people miss... Latibeaudiere and his coach, Frank Lampard, feel that Oxford should have been down to nine men by the end of the game. They argue that another challenge, this time by Ciaron Brown on Haji Wright, should have resulted in a red card.

Lampard, known for his passion, didn't hold back his frustration. "We've had multiple wrong decisions this season. It's clear as day that Brown should have been sent off. Their bench knew it too; they tried to play it off, but everyone could see it was a clear red card."

So, what do you think? Was the referee's decision fair, or did Oxford get away with some rough play? Join the conversation and share your thoughts!

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