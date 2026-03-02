Coventry Bride’s Tragic Story: How ACT-BT is Changing Brain Tumor Clinical Trials (2026)

Imagine planning your dream wedding, only to have your life tragically cut short just weeks later. This devastating reality struck a Coventry family, highlighting a critical issue: the desperate need for better access to brain tumour clinical trials.

In November 2021, Natalie, a 31-year-old Coventry bride, passed away just seven weeks after her wedding, succumbing to an aggressive brain tumour she had battled since 2017. Her story underscores the urgent need for initiatives like the newly launched Access to Clinical Trials for Brain Tumours (ACT-BT).

ACT-BT is a collaborative effort between The Brain Tumour Charity and the University of Leeds, designed to connect UK consultants with a panel of clinical trial experts. The goal? To streamline the process of matching adult patients with suitable clinical trials. Think of it as a specialized matching service, ensuring patients receive the best possible treatment options.

But here's where it gets controversial... Clinical trials for brain tumours have consistently struggled with low recruitment rates, lagging behind other cancer types. A recent report by The Brain Tumour Charity revealed that only a shockingly low 12% of brain tumour patients have ever participated in a clinical trial. Why is this number so low?

The report points to several key barriers. First, limited awareness: less than half of those surveyed had even been informed about potential research opportunities. Second, geographical limitations: trials are often concentrated in specialist cancer centers, making them inaccessible to patients in more remote areas. And third, inadequate support for patients' cognitive and physical wellbeing, making participation incredibly challenging.

Natalie's journey exemplifies these struggles. Diagnosed in 2017, she tirelessly maintained a blog to raise awareness about brain tumours, refusing to let the disease define her. Her treatment involved multiple operations, grueling radiotherapy and chemotherapy sessions, and even fundraising for costly immunotherapy treatment in Germany – a staggering £56,000 per round, not even including travel expenses. This highlights the financial burden and logistical nightmares many families face when seeking cutting-edge treatments.

Following Natalie's tragic death, her mother, Liz Paul, has become an Involvement Champion with The Brain Tumour Charity, advocating for better access to information about brain tumour clinical trials. "Accessing clinical trials for Natalie was exceedingly difficult," Liz explained. "Even just finding out what they are, despite your best efforts – you're left trawling the internet for hours. You might find some trials, but then you have to work out if you are eligible."

And this is the part most people miss... it's not just about finding a trial; it's about navigating a complex system while dealing with the emotional and physical toll of the disease.

ACT-BT aims to address these challenges by providing a more equitable route to accessing brain tumour clinical trials. The program, expected to be fully operational by late spring, will allow medical consultants to refer adult patients with primary brain tumours to the expert panel through a simple online form. A multi-disciplinary panel of 10 experts, each a lead researcher of a national study, will review cases weekly, providing accurate information about study status and recruitment criteria.

Professor Susan Short, co-director of the Leeds Cancer Research Centre at the University of Leeds and ACT-BT lead, emphasizes the initiative's core mission: "Our aim is to remove the barriers that stop patients taking part in clinical research. By improving access to trials, we can accelerate discovery and ensure that new treatments reach those who need them sooner."

The Brain Tumour Charity is funding ACT-BT's initial eight-month pilot phase, covering set-up and running costs, including a coordinator post and the members' time. Dr Michele Afif, Chief Executive at The Brain Tumour Charity, highlights the urgency of the situation: "Brain tumours remain the biggest cancer killer of people under 40. Progress has been frustratingly slow, not helped by the systemic barriers that mean just 12% of brain tumour patients have taken part in a clinical trial."

ACT-BT will also collaborate with international trial matching platforms like myTomorrows, further expanding access to clinical trials. Furthermore, the charity is financing the Patient and Public Involvement and Engagement (PPIE) aspect of ACT-BT, ensuring that patient voices are central to the initiative's development. Brainstrust will oversee this, inviting up to 10 patients and caregivers to contribute their insights at each stage of the panel's development.

Dr Helen Bulbeck, co-founder of brainstrust, underscores the importance of patient involvement: "Patient voices must be at the heart of improving access to clinical trials. Through our work with ACT-BT, we're ensuring that people affected by brain tumours can shape this initiative from the ground up."

The launch of ACT-BT is a positive step, but it also raises critical questions. Should access to clinical trials be considered a fundamental right for all patients, regardless of their location or socioeconomic status? Are current funding levels for brain tumour research adequate, given the devastating impact of the disease? What other innovative solutions can be implemented to improve patient awareness and participation in clinical trials? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below. Your voice matters in this crucial conversation.