Courtland Sutton Confident in Jarrett Stidham for AFC Championship (2026)

The Broncos' Big Switch: Can Jarrett Stidham Rise to the Challenge?

In a dramatic turn of events, the Denver Broncos find themselves in a challenging predicament as they prepare for the AFC Championship Game. With Bo Nix out due to injury, the team must rely on Jarrett Stidham, a quarterback who hasn't seen game action since 2023.

But here's where it gets controversial: Courtland Sutton, one of Denver's top receivers, is confident in Stidham's abilities. He believes Stidham is more than capable of stepping up and leading the team to victory.

"I have absolute faith in Jarrett's readiness," Sutton stated. "Having spent extensive time with him during OTAs, training camps, and preseason, I know he's prepared. He knows the playbook inside out and understands what it takes for us to succeed."

Sutton acknowledges the emotional rollercoaster the team has been on, from the initial disappointment of losing Nix to the swift transition to focusing on Stidham. "It's a gut-check moment, but we must remember our duty. We have qualified players, and Jarrett is one of them. His NFL experience and football acumen make him a valuable asset."

And this is the part most people miss: Stidham's stats might not jump off the page, but his football IQ and ability are what truly matter. With a completion percentage of 59.4% and 1,422 career passing yards, he's shown potential. Now, he gets his chance to shine.

So, will Stidham rise to the occasion? Can he lead the Broncos to their first AFC title since 2015? Only time will tell. But one thing's for sure: this unexpected quarterback switch has added an extra layer of intrigue to an already thrilling championship race.

What do you think? Is Stidham the missing piece, or will the Broncos' hopes be dashed? Let's discuss in the comments!