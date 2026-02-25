Councils pay parents £5,000 to drive kids to school in bid to slash SEND taxi costs (2026)

Facing a financial crunch, councils are now paying parents up to £5,000 annually to drive their children with special educational needs (SEND) to school. This move aims to cut down on soaring transportation costs.

Local authorities are increasingly turning to 'personal transport budgets' as a more economical alternative to traditional taxi or bus services. But here's where it gets controversial: the amount offered to parents hinges on the distance between their home and the child's school or college. For instance, Kent Council provides £2,000 a year for journeys under five miles and a hefty £5,000 for those exceeding ten miles.

On their website, the local authority clarifies that this budget can be used as parents see fit, ensuring the child's punctual and fit-to-learn attendance. This could cover family car expenses or even compensate relatives or friends assisting with childcare, enabling parents to manage the school commute.

Recent data reveals a significant shift. A freedom of information request to the Reform UK-run council showed a threefold increase in personal transport budgets over the past five years, jumping from 654 in 2019-20 to 1,531 in 2024-25, according to The Sunday Times. West Berkshire Council offers similar payments, distributed in 12 installments between September and July.

And this is the part most people miss: A National Audit Office (NAO) report from October last year highlighted that almost half of the local authorities reported overspending by 20% or more annually on school transport. Councils overspent by £51 million on home-to-school transport in 2015/16, and this figure skyrocketed to £415 million in 2023/24.

Total spending on home-to-school transport rose by 70% between 2015/16 and 2023/24, reaching £2.3 billion, as per the NAO. The most significant driver of this increase is the rising expenditure on transport for children with SEND, which surged by 106% during this period, compared to a mere 9% increase for children without SEND.

The Department for Education (DfE) forecasts that spending on home-to-school transport could surpass £3 billion by 2029/30 if current trends continue.

The DfE has stated that it is working to improve the SEND system, including investing £740 million to create more specialist school places and increase early support for speech and language needs.

West Berkshire Council emphasizes that personal transport budgets offer families flexibility in managing their transport needs. A Kent County Council spokeswoman attributes the rise in these budgets to parental choice.

Do you think this is a sustainable solution, or does it merely shift the financial burden? Share your thoughts in the comments below!