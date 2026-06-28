Could Flyers Trade Owen Tippett at the NHL Trade Deadline? NHL Insider Weighs In (2026)

Could the Philadelphia Flyers trade Owen Tippett at the NHL trade deadline? NHL insider Chris Johnston weighs in, offering an insightful perspective. With the Flyers currently eight points out of a playoff spot, the question arises: what can they do as the March 6 deadline approaches? Johnston highlights the complexity of the situation, noting that Tippett is a key player in the Flyers' offense and is under contract until 2031-32 at a reasonable $6.25 million AAV. However, the team's direction remains uncertain, as reflected by the recent tumultuous period leading up to the break. Johnston suggests that the Flyers might be considering trading Tippett, as the organization aims to take steps forward and meet rising expectations. This is despite the lack of a clear need to trade, as the team is not in a position to sink to the bottom for a top draft pick. The challenge lies in finding a suitable trade, as the Flyers have few players who would easily depart the roster. Tippett, with his scoring ability, could be a valuable asset, but the team must decide whether to trade him to bring in a defenseman or center, addressing the current logjam of wingers.

Could Flyers Trade Owen Tippett at the NHL Trade Deadline? NHL Insider Weighs In (2026)

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