Could 500,000 Satellites Blind the Hubble Telescope Forever? | Space Exploration Crisis (2026)

The planned launch of 500,000 satellites could render the Hubble Space Telescope obsolete, according to a recent study. Simulations indicate that satellite streaks could mar approximately one-third of Hubble's images, even when the telescope remains above Earth's weather. A team of researchers modeled plans to launch around 560,000 satellites by the 2030s. Led by Dr. Alejandro S. Borlaff at NASA's Ames Research Center, the team studies how satellite light interferes with telescope observations and develops tools to protect limited observing time. Dr. Borlaff notes that space telescopes typically operate in a pristine environment. With approximately 15,000 satellites already in Earth's orbit, the researchers modeled how proposed fleets could further congest the skies. The projections are based on legal filings describing planned orbital shells—stacked layers at different heights—around the planet. While not all plans become hardware, the filing totals indicate the upper limit that telescope teams must plan for. Satellite streaks occur when sunlight reflects off a moving spacecraft, creating a bright line during camera exposure. Even when the line misses the science target, stray light can raise the background, making faint details harder to measure. Space telescopes avoid clouds and city glow, but many share low-Earth orbit, the band up to about 1,200 miles high. To test their model, the experts compared predicted streak rates against real Hubble exposures taken from 2018 to 2021. They found that about 4.3% of those images contained at least one satellite trail. The results suggest that the team's model accurately captures today's orbit crowding, paving the way for future predictions. A telescope's field of view significantly affects how often a satellite crosses its path. In tested scenarios, an average Hubble image had two trails, while Xuntian's wider view saw around 90. Several survey missions with broad views would see streaks in nearly all exposures unless satellite designs and orbits change. The primary concern is surface brightness because faint streaks can still contaminate careful measurements. Sunlit satellites create the sharpest streaks, and their brightness can overwhelm the dim features that survey telescopes try to map. Predicting streak brightness is challenging due to companies' reluctance to share full shape and coating details that control reflections. Space observatories collect long exposures for faint galaxies, dark matter maps, and chemical clues in distant nebulae. If a streak spoils a rare observation, astronomers may lose their only opportunity, especially for fleeting events that fade within hours. Teams already correct for cosmic rays and detector defects, but satellite trails add structured noise that is harder to mask. Mitigation strategies include using darker materials or sunshades, but even small reflective panels can leave bright marks in images. An orientation that appears dim from the ground can expose a larger surface to an orbiting telescope, depending on the Sun's angle. As satellites age or fail, uncontrolled tumbling can cause sudden bright flares that slip past prediction software. To avoid streaks, accurate positions are crucial, yet many public trackers rely on two-line elements—basic orbit data in two text lines. For low-orbit observatories, the researchers argue that position accuracy must be measured in inches, not miles, to flag a streak. This level of precision would require satellite operators to share better orbit updates and a public archive. Some missions impose strict pointing constraints to avoid Earth glare and reduce streak risk, but these limits also shrink the time available for science and can leave gaps in sky coverage. Shorter exposures reduce the chance of a crossing but force more repeats and more data handling for the same survey. A 2020 report urges satellite operators to reduce brightness and coordinate closely with observatories. Astronomy teams can mask streaked pixels, but this extra processing costs time and can complicate automatic data pipelines. Some observatories already use prediction software to time exposures between passes, but crowded orbits make clean windows rare. Researchers also need shared models of how satellites reflect light, so corrections can remove streak halos without erasing real stars. The future of Hubble and space telescopes hangs in the balance as satellite internet offers fast connections to remote regions, setting up a trade-off between tangible services and the quieter skies astronomers rely on. Markets will determine the survival of satellite systems, but telescopes cannot gamble with decades-long missions that require stable conditions. Near-Earth space is a shared resource, and decisions made this decade will shape what future observatories can see. The study is published in the journal Nature.
Could 500,000 Satellites Blind the Hubble Telescope Forever? | Space Exploration Crisis (2026)
References
- https://spacenews.com/nasa-boeing-still-working-on-starliner-return-to-flight/
- https://dailygalaxy.com/2026/02/chinese-startup-space-tourism-mission/
- https://www.earth.com/news/planned-launch-500000-satellites-could-blind-hubble-space-telescope-forever/
- https://spacenews.com/ula-seeks-to-rebuild-launch-cadence-after-ceos-exit/
- https://www.engadget.com/science/space/hubble-showcases-the-egg-nebula-in-all-its-dying-star-glory-174239769.html
- https://gizmodo.com/white-house-withholds-funding-for-nasa-science-missions-despite-recent-budget-bill-2000721603
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