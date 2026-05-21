Costco’s New Double Chocolate Mint Sundae: A Girl Scout Cookie Lover’s Dream! 🍫🍃 (2026)

Costco just dropped a dessert that’s causing a stir—and it’s not just any treat. It’s a mint chocolate sundae that feels like a Girl Scout Cookie Thin Mint in ice cream form, and it’s here just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. But here’s where it gets controversial: is this limited-time offering worth the hype, or just another seasonal gimmick? Let’s dive in—and trust me, you’ll want to keep reading.

What’s All the Fuss About?

Costco’s Double Chocolate Mint Sundae hit food courts nationwide in late February, though some lucky locations got it earlier, sparking a bit of FOMO (fear of missing out) among fans. This isn’t your average sundae—it’s a mint soft-serve masterpiece layered with chocolate sauce and crunchy, chocolatey cookie crumbles. Think of it as a Thin Mint cookie, deconstructed and served in a cup. Priced at $2.99, it’s 50 cents more than Costco’s classic chocolate or strawberry sundaes, but the question is: does it deliver?

The Verdict: A Mint Lover’s Dream—With a Twist

In a word: yes. But let’s break it down. The mint soft serve is bold—more Shamrock Shake than Thin Mint in intensity—but it’s balanced by the rich chocolate sauce and those cookie crumbles. And here’s the part most people miss: the cookies aren’t Oreos. They’re crunchier, more chocolatey, and eerily similar to Thin Mints without the outer shell. Costco doesn’t skimp on them, either—expect a generous layer at the bottom and top of your cup.

Now, the chocolate sauce situation is a bit hit-or-miss. While some sundaes come loaded with it, others (like mine) could use a bit more, especially in the middle where the mint flavor dominates. But here’s the kicker: this sundae isn’t overly sweet, which makes polishing off the entire cup surprisingly easy. My partner and I devoured ours without a hint of sugar overload—a rare feat in the world of fast-food desserts.

The Controversy: Is It Too Minty?

Here’s where opinions might split. If you’re not a fan of mint, this sundae might be too much. The flavor is front and center, and while it’s not overpowering, it’s definitely not subtle. But for mint enthusiasts, it’s a dream come true. And if you’re craving something less intense, you can always opt for a mint-vanilla swirl instead of the all-mint base.

Other Minty Contenders

If you miss out on Costco’s sundae, don’t worry—mint chocolate season is in full swing. Here are some other options to satisfy your cravings:

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake : A classic since 1967, this shake has a mild mint-vanilla flavor that even mint skeptics can enjoy.

: A classic since 1967, this shake has a mild mint-vanilla flavor that even mint skeptics can enjoy. Wendy’s Girl Scout Thin Mints Frosty : Back by popular demand, this treat blends chocolate or vanilla Frosty with a minty cookie crumble sauce.

: Back by popular demand, this treat blends chocolate or vanilla Frosty with a minty cookie crumble sauce. Dairy Queen Mint Oreo Blizzard: A mint chocolate lover’s paradise, featuring Oreo pieces and mint sauce in vanilla soft serve.

Final Thoughts—And a Question for You

Costco’s Double Chocolate Mint Sundae is a refreshing addition to the food court, perfect for anyone craving a Thin Mint-inspired dessert. But here’s the real question: does it outshine other mint chocolate treats, or is it just another seasonal novelty? Have you tried it? Let us know in the comments—and don’t hold back. Is this sundae a glow-up worth celebrating, or just a passing fad? We want to hear your take!