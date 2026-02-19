Costco Gift Card Bankruptcy: What You Need to Know and How to Get a Refund (2026)

Bold truth: a bankruptcy of a gift-card vendor has left Costco customers in a lurch, and you deserve clear guidance on what to do next. Here’s a fresh, beginner-friendly rewrite that preserves all key facts while expanding with practical context and a few concrete examples.

What to do if you bought gift cards from Synergy World that are now worthless

Key developments you should know:

- Synergy World, the vendor behind the gift cards, has declared bankruptcy. As a result, its restaurant gift-card program is no longer active in six U.S. states.

- The San Diego–based company operated for 19 years and had a relationship with Costco, selling cards through Costco locations. The bankruptcy compelled the program’s closure.

- Initially, Synergy World set a redemption deadline of January 31 for cardholders. However, the program ended sooner than that due to an overwhelming surge of customers attempting to redeem.

- The abrupt shutdown created confusion among both cardholders and participating restaurants. Some restaurant owners reported that Synergy stopped communicating and that gift cards ceased functioning.

- In response, Costco reportedly offered refunds or store credit for unused Synergy gift cards. In some cases, local restaurants began exchanging Synergy cards for their own gift cards.

What this means for you and practical steps to take

- If you hold a Synergy World gift card purchased through Costco, check with Costco customer service about refund options or store credit eligibility. Be prepared to provide your card number and purchase receipt.

- Contact the restaurants where you planned to use the cards. Some locations may still accept Synergy cards temporarily or offer alternative arrangements, such as exchanging for their own gift cards.

- Monitor official updates from Costco and The Independent for any new guidance or settlement news related to the bankruptcy. Plan for a potential delay in resolving your balance.

- Consider documenting everything: dates of purchase, card numbers, any communications from Synergy World, and any interactions with Costco or participating restaurants. This can help if you need to file disputes or claims.

Why this situation is tricky and what it means for consumer protections

- When a gift-card vendor goes bankrupt, the path to recovering value can depend on state laws, the specifics of the bankruptcy case, and the terms printed on the card. Some claims may be honored through refunds, store credits, or replacement offers, while others may not be recoverable.

- The experience highlights why it’s important to research a gift-card program’s financial stability before purchasing, especially when the issuer is a third party rather than the retailer selling the card.

A concise takeaway: stay proactive and informed

- Start by checking Costco’s official channels for refund or exchange policies related to Synergy World gift cards.

- Reach out to participating restaurants to understand any concrete options they’re offering in light of the bankruptcy.

- Keep records and follow trusted news outlets for any updates about settlements or extended deadlines.

This is a tricky situation with real consequences for shoppers and merchants alike. Do you think major retailers should offer broader guarantees or easier refund pathways when a partner gift-card vendor goes bankrupt? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments so we can compare notes and learn from each other.