CORTIS Makes NBA All-Star History: K-Pop’s Joyride in LA | What It Means for K-Pop x Basketball (2026)

K-pop is taking over the NBA All-Star Weekend! But here's where it gets controversial... While some might argue that K-pop's place in the sports world is still up for debate, CORTIS is set to make history as the first K-pop act to perform at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game halftime show at Kia Forum. This marks a significant moment in the intersection of music and sports, and it's one that's sure to spark some debate. So, what's the big deal? Well, it's not just about the performance. CORTIS is making waves in the K-pop industry with their unique approach to music production and creative freedom. The group's name, COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, is an acronym that reflects their philosophy of pushing boundaries and breaking free from traditional K-pop formulas. But it's not just their philosophy that's making waves. CORTIS has already landed several major soundtrack projects, including a song featured on the NBA 2K26 Beats: Official Soundtrack Season 4 and a track for the Sony Pictures Animation film GOAT. And now, with their NBA All-Star Weekend performance, CORTIS is stepping onto one of sports' biggest stages. So, what do you think? Is K-pop's place in the sports world justified? Or is it just a passing trend?