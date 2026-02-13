Coronation Street Spoiler: Jodie's Sinister Plan Against Shona - Episode 11,791 Breakdown (2026)

In the upcoming episode of Coronation Street, tensions rise and secrets unravel. Shona's exhaustion reaches a breaking point, lashing out at Lily over a trivial matter. But here's the twist: Jodie, with her cunning ways, intervenes, steering Shona away from family and towards a night out. Is this a friendly gesture or a calculated move?

At the Bistro, Jodie's manipulation intensifies as she pretends to cry, drawing Shona's attention away from Carl's flirtatious behavior. And this is where it gets intriguing—Jodie's true intentions remain unclear as she ensures David sees his wife in a vulnerable state. Could this be a ploy to drive a wedge between Shona and David?

The drama doesn't stop there. Mal, in his attempt to stay close, concocts a story about electrical issues, keeping a watchful eye on Dev and Bernie. Sam's anger towards Daniel escalates, and the misuse of ADHD medication becomes a topic of discussion, all while Megan and Will's interaction is closely monitored by Sam.

Adam's hopes for Debbie's sentence reduction add another layer of complexity. And in a heartwarming gesture, Todd's guilt leads him to provide financial relief for Summer.

With so many intertwining storylines, one can't help but wonder: Are these characters' actions driven by genuine concern or hidden agendas? Tune in to find out and share your theories in the comments!

