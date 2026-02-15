Coronation Street Spoiler: Becky's Prison Threat to Lisa & Carla | Episode 11,773 Preview (2026)

In a dramatic turn of events, Coronation Street fans are in for a thrilling episode as Becky's threats escalate. Episode 11,773, set to air on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 20:30 on ITV1, promises to unravel a web of tension and intrigue. Here's a breakdown of what unfolds:

Becky's Revenge and Lisa's Dilemma

Becky, fueled by anger, confronts Lisa in prison, expressing her grievances. The question lingers: Will Becky's threat to take Lisa down become a reality? The tension between these two characters is palpable, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

Carla's Dilemma and Betsy's Plea

Carla, concerned about Becky's influence on Lisa, visits Betsy. Betsy, overcome with emotion, implores Carla to stay. Will Carla heed her plea and intervene in this delicate situation? The fate of these relationships hangs in the balance.

David and Shona's Surprise

Jodie's revelation about her involvement in the same car crash as David and Shona shocks them. David discovers Jodie in the hospital car park, experiencing a panic attack. With nowhere to stay, Jodie confesses to David. The story takes an unexpected turn, leaving viewers curious about the impact of this revelation.

Ryan's Revelation and Debbie's Dilemma

Ryan, at the hotel, exposes Carl's months-long theft from Debbie. She confronts Carl, but the outcome remains uncertain. Will Carl's actions be revealed, and how will this affect the dynamics between these characters?

Daniel, Megan, and Will's Jealousy

Daniel and Megan, carrying Bertie's birthday cake and presents, encounter a jealous Will. Daniel reveals Will's recent behavior, including a detention. Megan's delight at the invitation to Bertie's party tomorrow adds a touch of sweetness to the story. Will's jealousy adds a layer of complexity, leaving viewers intrigued.

Upcoming Episode and Spoiler Teasers

The next episode of Coronation Street airs on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. For those eager for more, digitalspy.com offers a glimpse into the week's episodes with 27 spoiler pictures, hinting at the Corrie-Dale aftermath and more. Stay tuned for the latest twists and turns in this beloved soap opera.