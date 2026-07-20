Coronation Street: Megan and Sam's Hidden Camera Twist (2026)

Get ready for a jaw-dropping twist in Coronation Street that will leave you on the edge of your seat! In a daring move, Sam Blakeman resorts to covert tactics to expose Megan Walsh’s dark secrets, but will his risky plan pay off, or will it backfire spectacularly? Next week’s episodes promise a thrilling showdown as Sam, the young prodigy of Weatherfield, takes matters into his own hands to uncover the truth about Megan’s inappropriate relationship with Will Driscoll. But here’s where it gets controversial: is Sam’s use of a hidden camera justified, or has he crossed a moral line?

Sam, determined to prove Megan’s predatory behavior, sneaks a camera into her flat, hoping to catch her in the act. But this isn’t just about revenge—it’s about justice. Megan, however, isn’t one to be outsmarted easily. With Leanne Battersby out of town, she invites Will to her salon flat, believing they’re finally free to continue their disturbing relationship. Little does she know, Sam is watching from the shadows, using his stepmum’s key to gain access under the guise of studying. And this is the part most people miss: Sam’s cleverness isn’t just about catching Megan—it’s about protecting Will, who’s being manipulated into this toxic dynamic.

As the tension escalates, Will tries to distract Sam by suggesting they hang out and drink stolen vodka, insisting their relationship with Megan is purely about athletics. But Sam isn’t fooled. His suspicions deepen, and he presses Will to come clean—until their underage drinking is caught by Daniel, forcing Will to flee and leaving Sam to face the consequences. Later, Sam finally logs into the camera app and sees Will and Megan entering the flat together. Has he finally gathered the evidence he needs, or is this just the beginning of an even bigger mess?

But the drama doesn’t stop there. Nick confiscates Sam’s phone, and by the time he gets it back, the battery has died, leaving him frustrated and one step behind. Megan, sensing Sam’s persistence, corners him with a chilling warning: ‘Nobody would believe you,’ she hisses, undermining his confidence. Is Megan’s intimidation tactic enough to silence Sam, or will he find the courage to expose her?

This gripping storyline, developed with support from Barnardo’s, sheds light on the serious issue of grooming, sparking important conversations. Coronation Street continues to tackle complex themes with sensitivity, leaving viewers both entertained and informed. Don’t miss the drama unfolding weeknights at 8:30 pm on ITV1 or streaming on ITVX. And here’s a thought-provoking question for you: If you were in Sam’s shoes, would you have taken such extreme measures, or is there a better way to handle the situation? Let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your take!