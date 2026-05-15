Coronation Street: Becky's Devastating Car Crash - What You Need to Know (2026)

The fate of Weatherfield and Emmerdale hangs in the balance as Coronation Street's gripping storyline unfolds. In a shocking twist, the beloved character Becky Swain, consumed by her obsession, endangers the lives of her wife, Lisa, and their daughter, Betsy, in a desperate attempt to escape. But here's where it gets controversial—is Becky a victim of her own delusions or a master manipulator?

Next week's episodes will leave viewers on the edge of their seats as Becky's reckless actions lead to a catastrophic multi-car pileup on Corriedale. This devastating event will forever change the lives of those in Weatherfield and Emmerdale, leaving an indelible mark on the show's history.

Despite the pain it caused Carla, Lisa allowed her resurrected wife, Becky, back into her life for Betsy's sake. While Carla saw through Becky's manipulation, Lisa, unaware of her true nature, trusted her completely. And this is the part most people miss—Becky's ability to deceive those closest to her.

In a sinister plot twist, Becky orchestrates a terrifying plan, convincing Lisa that their family is in danger. Unbeknownst to Lisa, Becky has been holding Carla hostage, a fact that will soon come to light. As the truth unravels, the tension in the car reaches its peak, leading to a deadly loss of control.

Vicky Myers, who portrays Lisa, hints at the emotional impact of the revelation, saying, 'The reaction is devastating.' But will Becky face the consequences of her actions? Will justice prevail, or will she continue to evade the law?

Tune in to Corriedale on January 5th at 8 pm on ITV1 to witness the aftermath of this shocking event. And don't forget to catch up on all the latest Coronation Street spoilers and exclusive soap star interviews on the dedicated homepage and the Soap Scoop podcast.