Cornwall's A38 Speed Cameras: A Life-Saving Success Story (2026)

The Unloved Lifesavers: Why Speed Cameras Deserve Our Respect

There’s something oddly satisfying about seeing data prove what we often refuse to admit: sometimes, the things we hate the most are the ones saving our lives. Take speed cameras, for instance. They’re the bane of many drivers’ existence, yet the latest figures from Cornwall and Devon tell a story that’s hard to ignore. Since their installation, serious crashes have plummeted by 50% on some of the region’s deadliest roads. Personally, I think this is a wake-up call for anyone who’s ever grumbled about being flashed by a camera.

The Numbers Don’t Lie—But Do We Listen?



Let’s start with the A38, a stretch of road in Glynn Valley that once had a reputation for tragedy. Between 2015 and 2019, 22 serious or fatal incidents occurred there. Fast forward to the five years after speed cameras were installed, and that number drops to 12. That’s not just a statistic—it’s 10 lives saved, 10 families spared unimaginable grief. What makes this particularly fascinating is how consistent the decline has been. It’s not a one-off anomaly; it’s a trend that proves enforcement works.

But here’s the kicker: despite the evidence, there’s still a vocal group that claims cameras make roads less safe. In my opinion, this is a classic case of misinformation winning out over reality. James Millidge, chairman of Safe38, put it perfectly: the cameras haven’t just reduced crashes—they’ve made the ones that do happen less severe. If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just about avoiding fines; it’s about fundamentally changing driver behavior.

The Human Cost Behind the Data



What many people don’t realize is that road safety isn’t just a numbers game. Behind every statistic is a human story. Alison Hernandez, police and crime commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, reminded us of this when she said, “These are real people killed in tragic and traumatic circumstances.” It’s easy to get lost in the data, but these are lives, families, and communities forever altered.

From my perspective, this raises a deeper question: why do we resist measures that protect us? Speed cameras aren’t just about punishment; they’re about prevention. Yet, they’re often met with resentment rather than gratitude. I think it boils down to a psychological quirk—we hate being told what to do, even when it’s for our own good.

The Broader Trend: Vision Zero and the Future of Road Safety



The success of speed cameras in Cornwall and Devon isn’t an isolated incident. It’s part of a larger movement, Vision Zero South West, which aims to halve fatal and serious collisions by 2030. What this really suggests is that when organizations work together—police, local authorities, and community groups—real change is possible.

One thing that immediately stands out is the role of technology. AI cameras, lowered speed limits, and targeted enforcement have all played a part. But what’s often overlooked is the cultural shift needed to make these measures effective. Drivers need to stop seeing cameras as the enemy and start seeing them as allies in the fight against preventable deaths.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Road Safety?



If there’s one thing I’ve learned from this, it’s that progress is possible—but it’s not inevitable. The 20% drop in serious crashes across Cornwall and Devon is a victory, but it’s not the endgame. As Adrian Leisk, head of road safety at Devon and Cornwall Police, pointed out, there’s still work to do.

A detail that I find especially interesting is how this success could inspire other regions. If Cornwall can turn one of its deadliest roads into a model of safety, why can’t others follow suit? But here’s the challenge: it requires political will, public support, and a willingness to prioritize safety over convenience.

Final Thoughts: The Unseen Heroes of the Road



Speed cameras aren’t glamorous. They don’t make headlines for their design or innovation. But they’re doing something far more important: they’re saving lives. Personally, I think it’s time we give them the respect they deserve. They’re not just tools of enforcement—they’re silent guardians, working tirelessly to keep us safe.

If you ask me, the real story here isn’t the cameras themselves; it’s what they represent. They’re a reminder that sometimes, the solutions to our biggest problems are right in front of us. We just need to stop complaining long enough to see them.