Cornish Dentists Win £4.4M from Omaze House Raffle: Inside the Luxury Home & Controversy (2026)

Imagine this: a pair of dentists from Cornwall have struck gold, laughing all the way to the bank after receiving a whopping £4.4 million from Omaze to raffle off their stunning home—an amount that is nearly double its market value.

Nestled in an enviable location, Riverside Avenue boasts breathtaking views of the estuary, a meticulously designed modern interior, and even access to a private beach. This street, along with its upscale neighbor Riverside Crescent, ranks among the priciest areas to reside in Cornwall, alongside glamorous locales like Polzeath, often dubbed "Chelsea-on-Sea," Rock, known as "Britain's Saint-Tropez," and Padstow, affectionately referred to as "Padstein" thanks to famous chef Rick Stein's influence.

The opportunity to win a luxurious four-story house, featuring five bedrooms and lavish amenities such as a yoga studio, home cinema, and hot tub, for just £15 is undoubtedly tempting. However, the staggering £4.4 million that Omaze paid for the property last August has certainly stirred up some controversy.

For context, this price hovers close to double the valuation of neighboring properties. One house sold for £2.65 million just 18 months ago, while another is currently listed at £2.75 million. Even further down the road, a six-bedroom home is available for a considerably lower £2.5 million. A local resident commented, "I heard the homeowners were thrilled with the offer. They probably didn’t expect to get anywhere near that amount. If someone offers you that, you'd naturally take it. I can only imagine they’re enjoying their newfound wealth now. I hope they sell enough tickets to make it worthwhile."

Constructed about ten years ago, the Hudsons—who are both dentists—purchased a modest dwelling on the site for £785,000 before demolishing it to make way for this striking residence, which faced no objections during its development. When reached for their thoughts on the sale and future of their home, Mr. and Mrs. Hudson chose not to comment. However, some neighbors have not been particularly fond of the new addition to their community, humorously dubbing it "the garden shed" due to its distinctive shape and wooden cladding.

Interestingly, just across the way, a plot of land is currently on the market for £425,000, complete with planning permission for a three-bedroom house. One local expressed their disbelief at the selling price, saying, "I suppose the new house opposite won’t significantly impact the property values since it won’t obstruct sea views, but it doesn’t make the area more appealing either."

Even Omaze itself has valued the house at £4 million in its marketing materials, which mirrors sentiments shared within online forums. One Reddit user remarked, "I’m not a fan of this one. I doubt resale would be easy." Another added, "While I love the location and the house, it really feels like it needs a lift, and I can't see how one could be added. I’m surprised it was part of the initial specs." Conversely, a different user noted, "I’d be thrilled to win, even if I ‘only’ made £3 million from the sale. That’s still a fantastic deal for just ten pounds!"

Omaze promises that the winner will receive the house mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees fully covered. Additionally, they will also receive a cash prize of £250,000 and furnishings worth around £160,000. The winner can decide whether to move in, rent it out for an estimated monthly income of £4,500, or sell it altogether.

Omaze, which has given away 45 multi-million-pound homes to date, has pledged a guaranteed donation of £1 million to GOSH Charity from proceeds of the Cornwall draw. This initiative is part of a broader commitment to raise £12 million dedicated to constructing a world-class Children's Cancer Centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital, a campaign supported by Simon Cowell, a patron of the charity. Cowell urged people to participate, emphasizing the importance of supporting GOSH Charity’s vital work. He stated, "The new cancer center will feature cutting-edge facilities, continued access to clinical trials, a new hospital school, and outdoor spaces—all meant to help children maintain their childhood joy during treatment. Together, we can conquer childhood cancer."

James Oakes, the President of Omaze, proudly described the waterfront home in North Cornwall as one of their most breathtaking properties yet. "The ultimate winner will have the freedom to choose whether to live in this extraordinary house, rent it out, or sell it and walk away as a multi-millionaire; the decision lies entirely with them."

An Omaze spokesperson added, "All properties featured in our Million Pound House Draw undergo professional valuations by independent property experts. These assessments account for various factors, including the property’s size, unique features, location, demand in the area, and current market trends. This thorough evaluation process ensures that Omaze consistently provides our community with a fair and accurate valuation based on prevailing market conditions when the corresponding House Draw is active."

But here's where it gets controversial: are these valuations creating an unrealistic expectation of property prices in the region? What do you think? Are you excited about the potential to win such a luxurious home, or do you find the pricing questionable? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!