Coriander Shortage in Australia: Why It’s Happening & How to Stock Up! (2026)

Australia is facing a culinary crisis! A beloved herb, coriander, is in critically short supply, leaving Aussies scrambling to secure their favorite cooking ingredient. But here's the twist: this shortage isn't just about a popular spice running low.

Due to extreme weather conditions, coriander crops have taken a hit, with a record-breaking heatwave and heavy rain wreaking havoc on their growth. This delicate herb, also known as cilantro, is highly sensitive to weather changes, and the recent climate has not been kind. As a result, supermarket shelves are bare, leaving shoppers in a bind.

But here's where it gets controversial: some believe this shortage could have been prevented. With the majority of coriander grown in specific regions like Melbourne, Heatherton, Adelaide, and the Riverland, the impact of localized weather events is amplified. This raises questions about the resilience of Australia's food supply chain and the potential benefits of more diverse growing locations.

To make matters worse, coriander has a notoriously short shelf life, even in ideal conditions. Supermarkets are trying to combat this by exploring alternative packaging, like plastic containers, to extend freshness. But the clock is ticking, and the pressure is on to sell the remaining stock before it spoils.

And this is the part most people miss: coriander isn't the only victim here. Extreme weather conditions are affecting various crops, from pineapples to strawberries. This highlights the broader impact of climate change on agriculture and the challenges farmers face in maintaining a consistent supply of fresh produce.

For coriander lovers, the current situation is a call to action. Stocking up on fresh herbs and freezing them is a viable option, and Asian grocers may offer a more stable supply. Dried coriander can be a last resort, but it's not the same in terms of flavor and texture.

As the year progresses and temperatures cool, coriander supplies are expected to stabilize. But this shortage serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between nature and agriculture. It begs the question: how can we better prepare for and mitigate the impact of extreme weather on our food supply?

So, will coriander make a comeback, or will Aussies have to adapt to a coriander-less cuisine? The fate of this herb hangs in the balance, leaving a spicy debate on the table. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below!